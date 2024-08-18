Celine Dion's tight bond with son René-Charles revealed as he fights back tears in private moment

Celine Dion's return to the stage at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris wouldn't have been possible without the support of her entire team, plus the fans clamoring for her comeback.

However, behind the scenes, the 56-year-old musician received the most emotional encouragement from none other than oldest son, René-Charles Angélil.

The 23-year-old is the oldest of her three sons with late husband René Angélil, as she also shares twins Eddy and Nelson, 13. René-Charles was on hand to cheer and support his mom in Paris.

Recommended video You may also like Celine Dion gets emotional talking about Stiff Person Syndrome

While mother and son were spotted out and about several times, it was a new clip that captured the madness before and after her performance that showcased just how special their relationship truly is.

The video showed several moments of Celine getting ready for her show, including hair and make-up, outfit fittings, and some very impressive stretches to counteract the muscle spasms caused by Stiff person syndrome.

She also was seen practicing her impressive vocal acrobatics before being ushered out onto the stage, with her son right by her side. After the triumphant performance, the mood in the tent backstage is truly jubilant and emotional.

© Instagram/Laura Gilli René-Charles was seen wiping away tears after Celine's performance at the Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

However, René-Charles is clearly seen being hit the hardest, wiping away the tears after his mother's spectacular showing as a crew member rubs his shoulder for support. Upon her return, Celine then pulls her son into a tight hug as they both lean into the emotional embrace.

The video received a throng of supportive and equally emotive comments from fans, such as: "I'm not crying," and: "I can't stand all of this, I miss you so much already," as well as: "Sublime, formidable, espectacular!"

LATEST: Celine Dion condemns Donald Trump's use of 'My Heart Will Go On' at political rally

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show earlier this year, her first since making her diagnosis with the chronic illness public, Celine spoke candidly about her return to the stage (her Paris performance was then still a secret) and talking to her sons about her illness.

© Instagram/Laura Gilli Celine returned from the stage and gave her son a warm embrace

She revealed that she'd had conversations with them about understanding that she isn't "dying" and how to handle a sudden attack of the spasms. "Don't be scared if I can't talk. Mom's not dying," she says of what she told them.

MORE: Celine Dion bids farewell after Paris Olympics comeback with stunning new snap

"Mom cannot use her vocal cords. If I (cannot) respond to you, it's possible that I hear you, but I cannot communicate. They know what to do: Call 9-1-1."

Celine continued: "It got me knowledge. It gave me a responsibility. As a mother, first of all, talk to your kids. Let them know that you will not die. 'Yes, Dad is in Heaven and he's fine … Mom is going to be OK.'"

MORE: All you need to know about Celine Dion's 3 children

In a previous conversation with Vogue France, she mentioned that she'd had to remind her children that she was and will be okay after seeing extensive coverage of her health struggles. "I died already in newspapers many times," she joked.

© Getty Images The singer made her triumphant return to the big stage at the Olympics

Of how that translates to her sons, Celine added: "I have to remind them not to believe everything you read or hear."