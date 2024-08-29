Cheryl's towering son Bear, 7, is so sweet in ultra-rare photos

Earlier this week Girls Aloud singer Cheryl shared an unexpected photo with her son Bear whom she raises with her One Direction star ex, Liam Payne.

The 'Fight For This Love' singer, 41, is used to the high life with plenty of glamorous costumes and the best hair and makeup teams in the biz. But it was her quaint countryside retreat that made for the perfect summer holiday with her seven-year-old son.

Though the former X Factor judge largely keeps her home life out of the public eye, she does offer her adoring fans occasional family updates. Join HELLO! in looking back at the rarest photos of little Bear as he is raised by two iconic UK popstars.

1/ 7 © Instagram Cheryl's birthday weekend Bear was photographed from behind as he enjoyed his mother's fireside retreat in Suffolk alongside Kimberley Walsh's children to mark Cheryl's 40th birthday.



2/ 7 © Instagram Father-son bonding Bear seems to be getting tall as he was snapped walking hand-in-hand with his 'Strip That Down' singer dad.



3/ 7 © Instagram Sporty son It is no secret that the 'Parachute' singer is an impressive dancer. Clearly, her son has followed in her footsteps with excellent hand-eye coordination as he was photographed by his doting mum kicking a football around her grassy garden.



4/ 7 © Instagram On the move When Bear was small Cheryl shared an insight into her parenting journey as her son learned to crawl and started to grow dark hair like hers.



5/ 7 © Instagram Musical genes Music is in Bear's bones and when he was a baby he was spotted with enormous headphones on - the question is, was he listening to Girls Aloud or One Direction?



6/ 7 Number one fan Liam took his youngster to one of his shows. Bear, who donned a mustard yellow puffer coat, told his 'One Thing' singer dad: "I want to be on a billboard one day Daddy."



7/ 7 © Instagram Getting in the festive spirit In 2019, Cheryl took Bear to Lapland UK where she carried his adorable SpiderMan backpack and walked hand in hand with him through snow-covered trees.