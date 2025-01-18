Henry Cavill welcomes first child with 'fiancee' Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has welcomed his first child with his longtime girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, with new pictures revealing Natalie is also wearing a diamond engagement ring, marking an exciting new chapter for the couple.

The Man of Steel actor, 41 and Natalie have kept much of their relationship private since they began dating in 2021 but are now celebrating the arrival of their baby

The pair were pictured in Australia's Gold Coast taking a stroll with their baby, with Natalie wearing a black maxi jersey dress and a green oversized cardigan. As she pushed the stroller the stunning ring was on display.

Henry rocked a white shirt and jeans alongside birkenstock sandals as he walked alongside his family.

The couple announced their pregnancy joy in April 2024, with Henry sharing the happy news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "I

'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he told Access Hollywood.

How long have Henry and Natalie been together?

Superman star Henry and his girlfriend Natalie have been together for three years, with the actor making their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

Alongside a picture of them playing chess, he wrote: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Shortly after, Henry addressed the public speculation surrounding his personal life and relationships in a heartfelt message to fans, asking for respect and privacy.

"I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't, at the very least, do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Since then, Henry and Natalie’s relationship has only grown stronger, with the couple making several appearances together on the red carpet, showcasing their bond and mutual support.

Who is Henry's girlfriend Natalie?

Natalie is originally from Roslyn, New Mexico, but was raised in La Jolla, California.

In 2005, she appeared on the first season of MTV's My Super Sweet 16, and a description of the episode reads: "Natalie has just moved from dull Roswell, NM to glamorous La Jolla, CA to live with her wealthy dad and stepmom.

"At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris… it just so happens that Natalie's dad owns five of the hottest nightclubs in Southern California, any of which would be a great place to host her unforgettable Sweet 16."

Natalie graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2011, and went on to work with companies such as Legendary Entertainment, which produced both of Henry's films Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020), as well as the now-defunct The Weinstein Company and ITV Studios.

As of 2022, she has been vice president of TV at Roy Lee's production company Vertigo Entertainment.

What has Henry said about becoming a father

Back in 2017, Henry shared his thoughts on fatherhood during an interview with Men's Health UK.

Reflecting on the kind of dad he hopes to be, he said: "You know, if I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them.

"And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.' Yeah, I'm going to take care of my body – look good, but not smash it."