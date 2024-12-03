Gal Gadot's baby daughter Ori, 9 months, makes appearance in new home video — and she's growing up so fast

Gal Gadot is making the best of a bit of downtime before swinging into the thick of life as a Disney star with the upcoming Snow White live action version, for which the first teaser was just released.

The actress, 39, took to social media with some life updates from a relaxing trip taken with her husband Jaron Varsano and their four children, Alma, 13, Maya, seven, Daniella, three, and nine-month-old baby Ori.

With the compilation, though, she included the most adorable clip of her youngest laughing up a storm while playing with her blocks, which you can watch below…

WATCH: Gal Gadot's baby daughter Ori laughs up a storm in home video

Fans noted how quickly Ori was already growing up, and Gal captioned her post with: "I am incredibly grateful for this magical weekend."

"My heart is filled with joy, and the sea seems to be breathing in harmony. (Make sure you swipe all the way to the last one to hear my heart’s joyous expression)," she added, referencing her baby girl.

January Jones commented: "That belly laugh, so sweet," with one fan adding: "OMG. Is that Ori?? I didn't expect that surprise bundle of joy!" and a second also saying: "Love you, precious Ori! I'm one of your (many) invisible fairy godmothers!"

© Instagram Gal and Jaron hold hands during their family vacation

Recently, the entire family-of-six got dressed to the nines to celebrate oldest daughter Alma's bat mitzvah, and the Wonder Woman actress paid the sweetest tribute to her teen.

"My baby is celebrating her bat mitzvah," she gushed alongside a family portrait. "I can't believe the amazing person you've become."

MORE: Gal Gadot shares swimsuit photo from family vacation featuring rarely-seen daughters

"Your joy, humor, curiosity, and big heart of yours are absolutely magnetic. You teach me so much about motherhood, life, and myself. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, for choosing us to be your parents."

© Instagram Ori was born in March after a secret pregnancy

She concluded: "There is no mountain too high for you, and no ocean too wide and deep that you cannot conquer. Love you forever and always, Ima."

Baby Ori arrived in March after a pregnancy that Gal managed to keep a secret from the world, surprising her social media followers with news of her fourth daughter's birth.

MORE: Gal Gadot left breathless after taking on new challenge — fans react

"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote alongside her announcement, a photo of herself cradling her newborn in the hospital. "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

© Instagram Gal and Jaron also share daughters Alma, Maya and Daniella

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude," Gal added. "Welcome to the house of girls…daddy is pretty cool too."

In a recent interview with People, the actress and former model opened up about finding the balance between working and being an active and present mother. "That [is] a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging."

MORE: Gal Gadot reveals why rarely-seen daughter Maya was 'disappointed' over her upcoming role

"What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best," she admitted. "I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."

© Getty Images "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best."

Of her approach to parenting as a working mom, Gal explained: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it," adding: "But it's hard, there is no recipe."