Hailey Bieber surprises fans with adorable new photo of baby son Jack

Hailey Bieber has been on cloud nine since she welcomed her first child with Justin Bieber in August.

The 28-year-old and her husband, 30, have kept their baby boy, Jack Blues, largely out of the public eye ever since, only sharing a few random photos of his tiny feet.

However, on Friday, the proud mom surprised her followers by sharing a sweet family photo that featured her three-month-old son and Justin.

Hailey took to Instagram to post a carousel of snapshots taken during November and the first image showed baby Jack strapped to his mom's chest in a baby bjorn while she and Justin beamed for the camera.

Her followers loved the rare photo of Jack, with one commenting on the post: "I wasn't expecting a pic like the first one today."

A second replied: "I was about to tear up it's so adorable." A third added: "Thank you for this photo Hailey, you're amazing."

© Instagram Hailey shared a new photo of her baby boy Jack

Justin shared the first glimpse of baby Jack on August 23, posting a sweet close-up shot of his foot being held by Hailey's immaculately manicured fingers, alongside the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

The couple shared no other information, but their close friend, model and actress Adwoa Aboah, accidentally revealed Jack's birth date when she announced her baby girl's arrival on August 23.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack in August

Fellow new mum Hailey was one of the first to comment on the beautiful news, writing: "Baby Shy!!!!" alongside a string of heart-eye emojis. Adwoa replied: "@haileybieber a day apart [broken heart emojis]," indicating that baby Jack's birthday is August 22.

Jack and Hailey opted for a surprisingly normal name for their son that carries sentimental meaning.

The couple named their newborn after the "Peaches" singer's father, Jeremey Bieber, whose middle name is Jack.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey with baby Jack on Halloween

It also appears that Justin has stuck with family tradition by giving his son the initials 'JB', like himself, his dad, and two of his half-siblings on his father's side.

Justin’s half-sister is Jazmyn Bieber, 16, while his half-brother is Jaxon Bieber, 14. They were born during Jeremy's relationship with his ex Erin Wagner.

Justin also has a younger half-sister, Bay, five, whom his dad shares with his wife Chelsey, and a stepsister, Ally, 17, Chelsey's daughter from a previous relationship.

© Instagram Hailey has shared a few photos of baby Jack's feet

Justin has always been vocal about his desire to have children. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confessed he was keen to have a big family.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few," he said.

© Instagram Hailey announced her pregnancy in March

Hailey announced her pregnancy in March when she was six months along, opting to share the news alongside beautiful vow renewal photos with Justin.

She told W magazine she was finding it hard to keep the news private, explaining: "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."