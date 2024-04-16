Henry Cavill 'excited' to become a dad after revealing girlfriend Natalie Viscuso's pregnancy

Henry Cavill has revealed his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso is pregnant with their first child. Sharing the happy news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Monday night, the 40-year-old star could not help but gush over the prospect of becoming a father.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he told Access Hollywood.

© Getty Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child

Superman star Henry and his girlfriend Natalie, 34, have been together for nearly three years, with the Hollywood actor making their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

Sharing a picture of them playing chess, he wrote: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Just a few weeks later, Henry put out a message to fans calling for the speculation "about my private life and professional partnerships" to end.

© Getty Henry at the premiere of The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday

"I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote in a lengthy post. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

There's no denying that Henry's relationship with Natalie has gone from strength to strength with the couple making a handful of red carpet appearances together.

Henry, who has starred in The Tudors, Enola Holmes, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and the Netflix series The Witcher, previously touched upon Natalie's support over the years.

"She has been an incredible support system for me," he told Deadline, adding "and really opened my eyes to a lot of things and opened a gateway for me to drive harder and pursue further. And I'm eternally grateful for that."

Back in 2017, Henry also opened up about becoming a father one day. "You know, if I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them," he said during an interview with Men's Health UK.

"And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.' Yeah, I'm going to take care of my body – look good, but not smash it."