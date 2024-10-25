Paris Fury's 'tough' secret miscarriage she hid from husband Tyson

Tyson Fury, 36, and his wife Paris, 34, are doting parents to seven children, but their path to parenthood hasn't always been easy.

The heavyweight champion boxer made an emotional confession about battling a "tough" time after Paris hid her miscarriage from him ahead of an important moment in his career.

© Shutterstock Paris hid her miscarriage from Tyson earlier this year

Back in May 2024, Tyson was preparing to take on Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia while his wife who was six months pregnant remained in the UK – something the athlete realised was an indication something was wrong.

"When she said she couldn't come over [to Riyadh], I knew there was a problem," he told The Mirror.

While she used the excuse of high blood pressure, Tyson tried to find a solution, with Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh offering his private jet for transport.

"She said she couldn't come and I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me but she wouldn't. So I knew, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother, 'She's lost that baby'. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew."

© Instagram Paris and Tyson share seven children

He added that she had "to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country. I could not be there for her in that moment and that is tough for me.

"To go through that on your own, that isn’t good. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her in that time."

Tyson and Paris' family heartache

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Paris had a stillborn baby at five months in 2014

This was not the first time the couple had worked through difficult family losses. Back in 2014, Paris had a stillborn baby at five months, which took place at the same time as Tyson's uncle's death.

She candidly confessed they were "devastated" by the news, adding: "Never in my life had I felt so scared and upset." However, they vowed to look to the future with their young family.

© Instagram The couple, who got married in 2008, have always wanted a "big family"

"We never spoke much about the baby. It had happened, and it had been horrendous, but we both agreed to try to move forward, and stay strong for the sake of the family," Paris continued.

Four years later in 2018, Paris suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks that she once again hid from her husband ahead of his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi after three years out of the ring.

During an appearance on This Morning, Paris recalled: "It started a couple of days before a fight and it was very early on to him returning to the ring and it was early on but I had to keep it to myself." She added: "I had to grin and bear it, I had to sit alone in the car, crying on my own."

Weeks later, she fell pregnant with their son Prince Adonis, who was born in March 2019.

The couple, who got married in 2008, share children Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis, Athena and Prince Rico.

