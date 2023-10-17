Paris Fury defended by fans after OTT photo of newborn Rico

Paris Fury has been defended by her fans after the mum-of-seven shared a photo of her newborn son, Rico, sleeping in a very extravagant cot, surrounded by five pillows and a large teddy bear.

Paris doted on her little tot, who was snugly in the middle of the cot in a white onesie that was emblazoned with a golden crown that read: "Baby Fury". This motif was also copied for the pillows. "My Prince Rico in his royal crib today. Love his big cot and bed set, thought it was so classic but different too. From @linglux_baby," the star captioned the post.

Some of her followers voiced their concerns about the amount of pillows that Rico had in his crib, but many were quick to defend Paris. "One said: "Here we go... Here comes all the safe sleep police."

A second noted: "[It's] not like she's not got kids and doesn't know how to safely care for one, dear god," while a third added: "All the pillow police out on force on this post! she's only had 7 previous babies, take a day off or get a hobby!!!"

Some fans were concerned about all of Rico's pillows

A fourth penned: "Honestly can't people just like it for what it is. A proud mum showing off her baby and home. Mum shaming has absolutely no place in here. If you don't like what you see don't follow Paris. Personally I just think she is fab," while others noted how much they loved the crib.

Paris and her husband Tyson Fury have a large family, consisting of daughter Venezuela Lynda, 14 and sons Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven. They are also parents to Valencia Amber, five, four-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah and two-year-old Athena Amour.

Tyson and Paris share seven children together

The couple have also not ruled out welcoming more children in the future, with Paris revealing on Loose Women that she and Tyson were "on the fence" about whether to expand their brood.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Paris opened up about how she would feel if one of her children were to follow in their father's footsteps as a boxer.

"My oldest daughter, she thought she was going to be a boxer until she was about six and she got one good punch on the nose and that was the end of that. And some of the boys seem to like it," she said.

The couple have known each other since they were teenagers

"I dread the idea of the boys going into a boxing ring. And really, I've hated watching Tyson for 20 years. So, I cannot imagine what it's like to watch your child do it. So, if they did, I would encourage them because it'd be what they want to do. But I would never push the kids into something they didn't want to do."

The couple welcomed their latest son last month with the couple sharing their joyous baby news on Paris's Instagram where they also shared a sweet video clip of the star's hospital room.

The couple haven't ruled out welcoming another baby

Sharing their news with the world, the couple released a wholesome snapshot of themselves cradling their newborn son. In the image, Tyson and Paris are pictured beaming from ear to ear as they proudly posed for a photo with their new family addition.

