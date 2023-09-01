Tyson Fury's wife Paris has spoken exclusively to HELLO! about her home life with the WBC heavyweight champion and their six children.

Paris, 33, who wed 'Gypsy King' Tyson in November 2008 at St Peter-In-Chains Roman Catholic Church in Doncaster, stars with her family in the TV series At Home with the Furys and is expecting her seventh child.

The couple's six children are named: Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena.

Asked how she would feel if one of her children wanted to pursue a career in boxing like their famous father, Paris told HELLO!: "Venezuela is now 13 years old. So I've tried to say, 'What do you want to do, what do you want?'

"And she is a typical teenager. She doesn't know what she wants. She doesn't know where she wants to go, and she doesn't know what she wants to do. And she's kind of rebellious with it, which is a wonderful feeling for us! That's what we're getting."

Paris continued: "But I told her 'You can do anything, you can be anything, don't block yourself off and if you don't want to do anything that's fine but you give yourself the options' -and it's the same with all the kids and my young boys, some of them like boxing.



"My oldest daughter, she thought she was going to be a boxer until she was about six and she got one good punch on the nose and that was the end of that. And some of the boys seem to like it."

Paris admitted: "I dread the idea of the boys going into a boxing ring. And really, I've hated watching Tyson for 20 years. So, I cannot imagine what it's like to watch your child do it.

"So, if they did, I would encourage them because it'd be what they want to do. But I would never push the kids into something they didn't want to do."

And in a previous interview with HELLO!, Tyson revealed about his marriage: "Paris has stood by me through thick and thin and I've stood by her.

"We're there for each other and we've got six kids and one on the way and it's easy to just pack up and leave after two minutes. Anyone can do that. But it takes real character and dedication to stick into a marriage for the next 50, 60 years, as long as we're alive."

When quizzed if he would live elsewhere, the heavyweight boxing champion said: "I do like where we are. It's a beautiful house and I do like Morecambe, but I don't think it's our forever home. My forever home has lots of land and maybe a couple of mountains, a lake, that sort of thing. Like lots of outbuildings and stuff, and where I live now doesn't have that facility, so it's not really where I want to be forever.

"I want to be able to drive a golf buggy to the mailbox, I want to go fishing in my own lake, I want to climb my own mountain!"