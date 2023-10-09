Paris Fury makes fresh comment on possible plans for more children after welcoming seventh baby

Paris Fury has opened up about whether she and her husband Tyson will be having more children in the future.

The couple, who have been married since 2008, recently welcomed their seventh child – a baby boy named Prince Rico Paris Fury.

Appearing on Loose Women to promote her new book, How Does She Do It?, the Doncaster native explained that she and Tyson agreed to name their newborn after Paris as they're "on the fence" about having more children. The 33-year-old also said that her baby's name was a nod to Tyson's late cousin Rico Burton, who was murdered last year. Watch the clip below to see what she said.

Paris and Tyson welcomed their bundle of joy in September and announced the news with a post to Instagram.

Sharing a photo of Paris cradling her baby whilst standing beside her husband, she wrote in the caption: "Can't believe he's here. @ok_mag."

The couple also share six other children: Sons Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, and four-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah, and daughter Venezuela Lynda, 14, Valencia Amber, five, and two-year-old Athena Amour.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Paris opened up about how she would feel if one of her children were to follow in their father's footsteps as a boxer. "My oldest daughter, she thought she was going to be a boxer until she was about six and she got one good punch on the nose and that was the end of that. And some of the boys seem to like it," she said.

"I dread the idea of the boys going into a boxing ring. And really, I've hated watching Tyson for 20 years. So, I cannot imagine what it's like to watch your child do it.

"So, if they did, I would encourage them because it'd be what they want to do. But I would never push the kids into something they didn't want to do."

In a previous interview, Tyson opened up about his long-lasting marriage to Paris, and praised her for supporting him through his career.

"Paris has stood by me through thick and thin and I've stood by her," he said.

"We're there for each other and we've got six kids and one on the way and it's easy to just pack up and leave after two minutes. Anyone can do that. But it takes real character and dedication to stick into a marriage for the next 50, 60 years, as long as we're alive."