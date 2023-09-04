Paris Fury's £500k third engagement ring is a 'powerful declaration' by Tyson

The boxing star proposed to his pregnant wife again in At Home with the Furys

There was already lots of interest in childhood sweethearts Tyson and Paris Fury's love story, but the boxing star's third proposal to his wife in the Netflix show At Home with the Furys has only escalated the matter.

In fact, Google searches for ‘Paris Fury ring’ have increased by 1,827 per cent since Tyson was filmed popping the question in France. He presented the mother-of-six with a yellow diamond flanked by trapezoid white diamonds, which Neil Dutta, Managing Director at Angelic Diamonds, said cost in the region of £500k.

Discussing its special meaning, he added that the ring could symbolise happiness and optimism, as well as a "powerful declaration by Tyson."

"Opting for a yellow diamond, especially a 7-carat fancy yellow radiant centre diamond, is a bold and significant choice. Yellow diamonds are renowned for their rarity and unique allure, symbolising happiness and optimism," Neil said, before noting that it coordinates perfectly with Tyson's own ring.

WATCH: Tyson Fury's third proposal to wife Paris in France – with incredible engagement ring

"The choice of a yellow diamond to match his own ring is a profound symbol of Tyson's love for Paris. Their desires and aspirations may not always align, with Paris hoping for Tyson's retirement to be permanent. Nevertheless, the ring's selection is a powerful declaration by Tyson that he perceives their lives as intricately intertwined, regardless of what the future may hold," he added.

"In terms of value, at around £500,000, ($631,000)," the engagement ring specialist said.

According to Neil, Tyson's three separate proposals have marked meaningful milestones in their relationship – in this case, his retirement from boxing, despite his brief return to the ring.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2008 – were at dinner when a cheesecake arrived with the proposal message written in chocolate before presenting Paris with the sparkly new rock.

© Instagram The At Home with the Furys star showed off her former engagement ring

But what did her previous engagement rings look like? Paris was previously spotted wearing a brilliant-cut diamond solitaire ring after the couple first got engaged as teenagers. It was layered next to a chunky silver ring and a gold wedding band.

In 2021, she appeared to briefly swap her solitaire for a huge emerald-cut diamond.

© Instagram The couple got married aged 19 and 21

Paris and Tyson met aged 15 and 17 after Tyson's aunt Theresa introduced them at a friend's wedding. The couple tied the knot at St Peter-In-Chains Roman Catholic Church in Doncaster in November 2008 after a brief split that summer.

The couple have since welcomed six children: Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena, and they are currently expecting their seventh child.

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Wadia renews wedding vows with husband Raiomond Mirza after 25 years in beautiful Croatian setting