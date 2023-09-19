Paris and Tyson Fury welcome baby boy – and here's a look at their six other children

Congratulations are in order for Paris and Tyson Fury who recently announced the arrival of their seventh child.

The British professional boxer, 35, and his wife Paris, 32, shared their joyous baby news on Paris's Instagram where they also shared a sweet video clip of the star's hospital room.

Sharing their news with the world, the couple, who are already proud parents to six children, released a wholesome snapshot of themselves cradling their newborn son. In the image, Tyson and Paris are pictured beaming from ear to ear as they proudly posed for a photo with their new family addition.

For the memorable occasion, the mother-of-seven donned a figure-flattering summer dress adorned with a blue paisley print.

Tyson, meanwhile, was all smiles in a powder blue tracksuit set and a cosy navy-hued gilet. "Can't believe he's here. @ok_mag," Paris penned in her caption.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the doting mother also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her hospital room awash with paintings of cheery sunflowers. The star, who gave birth at Lancaster Hospital, described the space as "beautiful" writing: "Not long after the [baby's] arrival I realised how beautiful the room was."

Awestruck fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the duo, with one follower writing: "Congratulations Fury family on your newest member," while a second chimed in: "Congratulations to you all. Such a wonderful blessing."

A third commented: "Paris is literally stunning even after just giving birth," and a fourth sweetly added: "The best thing in the world!!"

What are the names of Paris Fury's children?

Aside from their newest addition, Paris and Tyson are also doting parents to six other children. Keep scrolling to discover their unique names and ages…

Venezuela Fury

Venezuela, 13, is the eldest member of Tyson and Paris's adorable brood. The teen is fast becoming her mother's mini-me and slowly appears to be following in her glamorous footsteps.

Prince John James Fury

Next up, there's Prince John James, 11. According to The Sun, when asked why the heavyweight champion had given all his sons a royal moniker, he replied: "I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name."

Prince Tyson II Fury

The couple's second son is named after none other than the legendary boxer himself. Prince Tyson II, seven, also goes by the sweet nickname "Tutty."

Valencia Amber Fury

Valencia, five, came into the world in December 2017. At the time, Tyson announced her birth on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "My little angel born this morning Valencia Amber, thank god & @parisfury1 for this blessing."

Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury

Prince Adonis is the couple's third son. The four-year-old appears to be slowly following in his father's boxing footsteps. In a sweet video shared to X in 2022, Tyson asked Adonis what he wanted to be when he grew up, to which his son eagerly responded: "A boxer."

Athena Fury

Little Athena is Paris and Tyson's youngest daughter. The tot, who was rushed into ICU shortly after her birth, celebrated her second birthday back in August with balloons galore and a Cocomelon cake. Adorable!