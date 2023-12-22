Paris Fury, the wife of boxing champion n, has shared the sweetest baby news with her social media followers.

The mum-of-seven took to her Instagram Stories to post adorable snaps of two new babies in the Fury family, and the photos are seriously cute.

Paris, 32, told fans about the arrival of her new niece and her great-nephew and the family are over the moon.

Tyson and Paris share children Venezuela Lynda, 14, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia Amber, five, four-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah, two-year-old Athena Amour and newborn Prince Rico Paris Fury.

© Instagram Paris Fury meets her new niece

Standing next to a beautiful Christmas tree and holding her new baby niece, Paris wrote: “Meeting my new niece. Miss Brooklyn Reign.”

In another picture we see Paris’ baby boy Rico lying next to little Brooklyn. “Baby cousins together,” said Paris.

Then in a further announcement, the celebrity mum showed Rico with her new great-nephew. “And meeting my Great Nephew. I feel so old. Baby Reece Emanuel.”

© Instagram Paris Fury meets her great nephew!

The Furys welcomed baby Rico in September and shared their happy news on Paris's Instagram, along with a sweet video clip of the star's hospital room.

Appearing on Loose Women to promote her new book, How Does She Do It?, the Doncaster native explained that she and Tyson agreed to name their newborn after Paris as they're "on the fence" about having more children. She added that their baby's name was a nod to Tyson's late cousin Rico Burton, who was murdered last year.

© Instagram Paris and Tyson's son Rico

Paris recently shared a photo of baby Rico sleeping in a very extravagant cot, surrounded by five pillows and a large teddy bear.

Paris doted on her little tot, who was snugly in the middle of the cot in a white onesie that was emblazoned with a golden crown that read: "Baby Fury".

This motif was also copied for the pillows. "My Prince Rico in his royal crib today. Love his big cot and bed set, thought it was so classic but different too. From @linglux_baby," the star captioned the post.