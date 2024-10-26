Pink's husband Carey Hart joins daughter Willow, 13, for star-studded Halloween event

Pink's husband Carey Hart took his daughter Willow for a special father-daughter date on Wednesday October 23 as they celebrated spooky season at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.

Willow, 13, had a bemused smile on her face as she stood in front of three characters dressed to frighten – one that recalled comic book character Red Skull, and another with a bloody scythe and a third, a twisted clown, towering over the teen.

Carey pulled a scared face for the picture as he stood behind Willow protectively wearing a black tee and grey pants.

Willow and Carey Hart at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights on October 23, 2024

Willow is following in her mother's footsteps and pursuing a career in musical theater, and she showed off her love for the medium with her tee, rocking a The Great Gatsby musical t-shirt.

Her mom recently took Willow to see the Broadway show, starring Jeremy Jordan, and Willow was welcomed on stage beforehand to perform with the dancers.

"As most of you know, as a mother, I am happy as long as my kids are being their authentic selves, and they’re not [expletive]. I am happy as long as there is a light in their eyes," Pink captioned the carousel of pictures, showing video of the moment.

"I am under no illusion that any of this is easy. Parenting, being a kid, being on this earth, any of it. As long as we are doing ‘almost our best’, and allowing others to be their true selves- then I think we’re nailing it. But having a theater kid? Ultimate dream slash best case scenario. And being able to take her and expose her to this artform that lives? Great Gatsby? Jeremy Jordan? She is obsessed."

© Instagram Pink and Carey are parents to two

Pink continued: "I am so in awe of people that even want this. It is such hard work, dedication, sacrifice. What a freaking show. What a magical ensemble, cast- crew. Thank you to everyone at @bwaygatsby for showing my daughter that the best of the best not only reached the top, but they also can remain the best humans as well. Tonight was generosity personified.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Absolute artistry and talent. I am an awe. She is in shock."

© Chip Somodevilla Willow joins mom Pink on stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC)

Willow wore a gorgeous one-shouldered velvet gown to the venue, and was seen in the video performing a moment from one of the routines with the cast, with everyone cheering as they danced it perfectly in sync.

Willow has been working on her skills by performing on stage with her mom during the recent Carnival world tour, and has also performed on stage in her school production of Bye Bye Birdie.

© Kevin Mazur P!nk and Carey Hart attend the P!NK: ALL I KNOW SO FAR Los Angeles Premiere

To celebrate, her father Carey gushed over her performance on Instagram, announcing: "I'm beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow. She just wrapped up her 4 night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it."

Willow and Carey are also parents to seven-year-old son Jameson.