Pink shares 'ultimate dream' moment with teen daughter Willow: 'I am in awe'

Pink fans will know that the singer's daughter Willow is following in her mom's footsteps as a musician, with her own powerful vocals. As the 13-year-old pursues her dreams of working in musical theater, Pink is doing everything she can to help her daughter along the way.

In her latest post, the "Stupid Girls" singer revealed a special moment for Willow, who got to go behind the scenes of Broadway's The Great Gatsby Musical for a dream come true session with the cast, which meant a lot to the mother-daughter duo.

© SAUL LOEB US singer Pink (C) and her daughter Willow (2nd L) sing What About Us

Pink shared a clip of Willow performing with the cast, nailing the choreography so well that she received a huge applause from the crew, much to her delight. The mom also shared photos of her daughter with the cast members, as she wore her short hair in a classic Roaring Twenties flapper style, and a vintage off-the-shoulder velvet dress for the occasion.

She finished the Instagram carousel post with a photo of herself with her daughter as they watched the performance with huge smiles on their faces to show that their mother-daughter bonding session had been a success.

WATCH: Pink performs with daughter Willow at DNC

It meant so much to Pink that she wrote an impassioned caption, letting her fans know just how much she enjoyed her time with Willow and the cast of The Great Gatsby Musical.

"As most of you know, as a mother, I am happy as long as my kids are being their authentic selves, and they’re not assholes," she began in her reflection on motherhood. "I am happy as long as there is a light in their eyes. I am under no illusion that any of this is easy. Parenting, being a kid, being on this earth, any of it. As long as we are doing 'almost our best', and allowing others to be their true selves — then I think we're nailing it."

© SAUL LOEB Pink and Willow twin in matching outfits

She added that having a "theater kid" in the form of Willow was the "Ultimate dream slash best case scenario," as she was able to "take her and expose her to this artform that lives."

"Great Gatsby? Jeremy Jordan? She is obsessed," Pink confessed. "I am so in awe of people that even want this. It is such hard work, dedication, sacrifice. What a freaking show."

She continued: "What a magical ensemble, cast — crew. Thank you to everyone at @bwaygatsby for showing my daughter that the best of the best not only reached the top, but they also can remain the best humans as well. Tonight was generosity personified. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Absolute artistry and talent. I am in awe. She is in shock."

This isn't the first time that Willow has shown her love of musical theater, as she performed in Bye Bye Birdie. Her father Carey gushed over her performance on Instagram, announcing: "I'm beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow. She just wrapped up her 4 night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it."