Pink and Carey Hart's bright blue house is straight from a storybook

Pink suffered a blow this weekend when the superstar was forced to cancel her shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines due to "reasons beyond her control" much to the disappointment of fans but, rest assured, she's made a vow to release new dates for the gigs as soon as possible.

"Thank you for your understanding," she wrote in a statement on Instagram, adding: "We are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can."

When the singer, 45, is not on the road performing her spectacular gigs as part of her Summer Carnival tour, she can be found at home in Santa Barbara with her husband Carey Hart and their two young children, Willow, 12, and Jameson, aged seven.

© Getty Images P!nk performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Chase Field

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore Hart, is known for her vibrant stage presence and colorful outfits and personality, and it seems this is reflected in their stunning family home, estimated to be worth around the $12m mark.

Pink and Carey Hart's blue picturesque porch

Pink has shared a few photos of the inside of her home in California, giving fans a glimpse of their artsy interiors and vibrant kitchen which is perfect for their family unit.

However, the outside of the house is no less impressive.

Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram to mark the upcoming spooky season, the musician revealed her home and its bright blue exterior in all its glory.

The outer material appears to be a combination of blue wooden panels and lighter blue brickwork resembling something out of a pretty picture book.

© Instagram Pink and her family on Halloween

Pink and Carey's house also has a large veranda which looks so idyllic.

The raised patio area has a swing bench, hanging flower baskets and steps leading up to the front door, making the home extremely attractive and inviting.

© Instagram Pink, Carey Hart and their two children outside their home in Santa Barbara

The photos in question were of the family of four's favorite Halloween costumes through the years. One showed them dressed as characters from the movie The Greatest Showman, another was of them dressed as punk rockers while little Jameson wore a Spiderman outfit, and another fun snap showed the singer dressed as Judge Judy.

We're looking forward to seeing the Harts' Halloween 2024 costumes!

WATCH: See inside Pink's family home

Pink's $12m mansion is surprisingly normal

She might be a world-famous artist with the fortune of living in a sprawling home in Santa Barbara, but Pink's home is lived-in and perfect for the whole family.

Their kitchen is particularly fabulous thanks to its beautiful tiles, rustic-looking cupboards and pops of color.

© Instagram Pink's son Jameson in their colorful kitchen

The family also have a huge double fridge and plenty of cool appliances in the background.

The kitchen also has a stable-style door that leads out to the garden area, and there are gorgeous amber light fittings hanging from the ceiling.