Pink shares unseen family photos with kids Willow and Jameson and husband Carey Hart to celebrate special news

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are keeping the well-being of others outside their family walls top of mind this year come Halloween and the festive season.

The 45-year-old songstress took to her social media to share a slew of adorable previously unseen family photos for Halloween, including with their two kids, daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, seven.

Some of their costumes included a ringleader, an acrobat, Jameson as a little Napoleon Bonaparte, a doll come to life, a family version of Cruella, rockers, E.T., and even Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Pink's family home

Pink shared that this year, the entire family was supporting UNICEF through their initiative "Trick or Treat for UNICEF" to help raise funds for children who need essentials, particularly food. Previous iterations of the initiative have raised over $200 million for the organization.

The singer penned: "If you know me, you know that Halloween is the beginning of my FAVORITE time of year! This year, Carey, Willow, Jamo, and I aren't just trick-or-treating for candy; we're also going to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF!"

"Swipe to find out how to join us in supporting #ToT4UNICEF, and visit @UNICEFUSA to discover how you can help deliver lifesaving supplies and support to children when and where they need it most."

Pink has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2015, particularly involved in raising awareness for their health and nutrition programs for children worldwide, aiming to combat malnutrition and a lack of educational and immunization infrastructure.

LATEST: Pink's husband Carey Hart shares candid photos of 'first' for son Jameson: 'Mind was blown'

She visited Haiti in 2015 with UNICEF to experience their efforts to aid the Caribbean nation after a devastating earthquake in 2010, and through her work with children and childcare organizations, became involved officially as an ambassador.

© Instagram It looks like the entirety of Pink's family definitely gets into Halloween

In fact, the mom-of-two is also driving efforts in support of UNICEF on her ongoing tour, the Summer Carnival Tour, by providing QR codes at all tour merchandise booths linking to UNICEF Market Inspired Gifts, encouraging attendees to donate and support.

MORE: Pink shares 'ultimate dream' moment with teen daughter Willow: 'I am in awe'

She told People in 2015 about becoming an ambassador that it was motherhood that inspired her to make the move, with Willow being just four years old at the time. "The fire was lit, obviously, because I'm a mama."

© Instagram The singer showcased the wide variety of costumes they'd donned over the years

Pink served as the spokesperson for their organization Kid Power, encouraging children to embrace active lifestyles and nutrition. "Statistically, one in four kids in the U.S. are inactive," the famously athletic and limber performer added.

MORE: Pink releases defiant statement after fans connect her with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

"And I'm all about fitness and health and positivity. One in four kids, globally, are malnourished. So UNICEF has found a way, with Kid Power, to combat both problems at the same time."

© Getty Images Pink has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2015

Of her time in Haiti, she added: "Kids are so resilient. I sat with this little 4- or 5-year-old. And she just held her hands on my face and sang to me. She's living in a one-room shack with her entire family and hardly any food, and she's taking the time to sit with me and sing with me…The kids give me the most hope."