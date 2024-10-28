Ryan Thomas sparks reaction with photo of tall teenage daughter he shares with Corrie star

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas sparked a fan reaction at the weekend when he shared new photos of his towering daughter, Scarlett.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father, 40, uploaded snapshots from his daughter's lavish 16th birthday bash complete with a Hollywood-esque red carpet walkway.

For the special family celebration, Scarlett, whom Ryan shares with his ex Tina O'Brien, donned a vibrant Minnie Mouse outfit comprising a polka dot skirt, a corset top and a pair of iconic Minnie Mouse ears.

Ryan, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in a pair of stone-hued jeans, a black T-shirt, a utilitarian jacket and smart lace-up shoes.

In his caption, the actor paid tribute to his daughter, writing: "Not easy seeing you grow up but I'm here for all of it! You are my shining star @scarlettjthomas26 happy 16th birthday my darling girl."

Ryan's fans and friends were taken aback by Scarlett's towering height, as well as her striking resemblance to her mother, Tina.

"She is the spit of her mum, she's growing up so fast," wrote one, while a second added: "Gosh remember when you & Tina had her. So very grown up and a credit to you both," and a third added: "How is she 16 already?!? Feels [like] yesterday [when] she was like 10. Hope she had a great time."

The Neighbours star shares eldest daughter Scarlett with his Coronation Street co-star, Tina. The former couple, who starred as on-screen couple Sarah Platt and Jason Grimshaw, started dating in 2003, and welcomed their daughter in 2008 before splitting the following year.

Tina went on to welcome her second child, son Beau, with Adam Crofts, while Ryan later found love with former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

In 2016, Tina spoke candidly about her relationship with Ryan as co-parents, revealing how they had managed to put aside their differences for the sake of their daughter.

"It's taken a lot of years and a lot of biting my tongue. Seriously, though, it's mainly down to Adam and Ryan," she told the Sun.

"It helps that everyone has moved on and is in a happy place, and we are happy, so there aren't any issues. For the sake of Scarlett, it has been well worth preserving [our relationship] and choosing our battles."

Ryan and Lucy's love story

The couple met on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island in 2017 and got engaged two years later with Ryan popping the question at a five-star hotel in Positano, Italy.

They welcomed their first child, Roman, in 2020, and daughter Lilah in 2022. Together they are raising their family in a stunning Manchester property which they lovingly renovated over the course of two years.

Despite getting engaged in 2019, Ryan and Lucy were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have now hinted that they're planning to tie the knot at some point in the future when their little ones are old enough to be involved in their big day.