Why Dancing on Ice's Ryan Thomas has delayed 'big' wedding with Lucy Mecklenburgh

Excitement was high following Ryan Thomas' romantic Italian proposal to Lucy Mecklenburgh and their lavish London engagement boat party in 2019, so why have their wedding plans plateaued since then?

The Dancing on Ice star, who is competing alongside Amani Fancy, reportedly had many reasons for postponing his wedding to former TOWIE star Lucy. Two years after meeting on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island in 2017, Ryan planned an elaborate proposal during a holiday in Positano, Italy.

Ryan proposed during a holiday to Italy in 2019

After ditching his original idea of having Italian singers on their hotel balcony, Ryan decided to pop the question following a romantic dinner overlooking the water at the five-star hotel called Villa TreVille. Sharing the first photos of her gorgeous yellow diamond engagement ring, Lucy announced the news on Instagram by writing: "I said YES."

Weddings normally take around 18 months to plan, but since the couple got engaged in 2019, they were forced to put their nuptials on hold amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

© Instagram The couple have prioritised raising their two young kids, who they reportedly want to attend their wedding

The couple also announced they were starting a family two months after getting engaged, and Lucy welcomed their son Roman in March 2020, followed by daughter Lilah in May 2022.

When asked about her wedding plans in 2021, Lucy told OK! magazine it was on the "back burner" and stated they were focusing on raising their young son. New magazine also reported that Lucy wanted both of her kids to be old enough to be involved in their wedding day, suggesting that it could still be some time before she walks down the aisle. Perhaps her children could make a cute page boy and flower girl?

© Instagram Lucy has been supporting Thomas on Dancing on Ice

The bride-to-be has begun brainstorming her dream wedding day, teasing that it will be a "big" celebration once they are ready.

During a question and answer session on her Instagram Stories, Lucy addressed the delay in walking down the aisle and shared details of what she wanted her wedding to look like.

"We have been super busy and are still in the engagement bubble! But I can't wait to start planning," she said.

Lucy shut down rumours of having an intimate wedding, and joked: "Ryan has a VERY LARGE circle of friends."

As for her wedding dress, Lucy told fans she was a big fan of The Wedding Club and The Wedding Gallery when she accompanied her sister there for her dress fittings. If her Sylwia Romaniuk engagement dress is any indication of her bridal style, fans can expect full skirts and cascading embellishments to feature on her wedding day.

Meanwhile, the engagement boat party on the River Thames also featured a towering cake inspired by the Amalfi coast, complete with yellow and red flowers and blue tile patterns. We're sure their wedding cake will be even more spectacular!

