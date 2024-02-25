Ryan Thomas reveals stunning makeover at family home with Lucy Mecklenburgh and two kids

Ryan Thomas has unveiled a stunning transformation of the gorgeous home he shares with his fiance former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and their two children Roman, three, and Lilah, one.
The Dancing on Ice star, 39, lives in a stunning Manchester pad having moved up north from Essex in September 2023. The couple, who met on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island in 2017, renovated their forever home over two years before moving in and adding the finishing touches.
The couple have gone for a neutral aesthetic to create a light and airy feel throughout the space. The final puzzle piece in the makeover was their chic flooring.
Ryan and Lucy invested in some amazing new carpets and stair runners from Tapi Carpets & Floors which had to be durable as well as comfortable in his home with two little ones. Speaking about his desired outcome for his new bedroom flooring, Ryan said: "When you wake up in the morning barefoot, you want to feel like you’re stepping onto a cloud. It’s very hard to find something hard-wearing that’s also going to feel nice under your feet."
He added that "the colour of your floor is the biggest decision because that’s going to compliment everything within the house". We can see why the neutral tones that he went for perfectly capture his vision.
Ryan has shared his advice for anyone looking to renovate their flooring. "My advice for renovating a home is to start from the floor upwards because that is going to make everything work within the house, from the colours to the patterns," he explained.
"We’ve taken a lot of time and effort to make our house look presentable and the one thing everyone always mentions is 'Where did you get your carpets from?' – which is a testament to the design team at Tapi. They are the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory of carpets and flooring!".
Take a look at the best photos of the full flooring makeover…
