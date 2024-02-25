Ryan Thomas reveals stunning makeover at family home with Lucy Mecklenburgh and two kids

Ryan Thomas has unveiled a stunning transformation of the gorgeous home he shares with his fiance former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and their two children Roman, three, and Lilah, one.

The Dancing on Ice star, 39, lives in a stunning Manchester pad having moved up north from Essex in September 2023. The couple, who met on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island in 2017, renovated their forever home over two years before moving in and adding the finishing touches.

© Instagram Ryan and Lucy live with their little ones Lilah and Roman

The couple have gone for a neutral aesthetic to create a light and airy feel throughout the space. The final puzzle piece in the makeover was their chic flooring.

© ITV Ryan Thomas is currently starring alongside Amani Fancy on Dancing On Ice

Ryan and Lucy invested in some amazing new carpets and stair runners from Tapi Carpets & Floors which had to be durable as well as comfortable in his home with two little ones. Speaking about his desired outcome for his new bedroom flooring, Ryan said: "When you wake up in the morning barefoot, you want to feel like you’re stepping onto a cloud. It’s very hard to find something hard-wearing that’s also going to feel nice under your feet."

© Tapi Carpets & Floor Their bedroom is cosy and relaxing

He added that "the colour of your floor is the biggest decision because that’s going to compliment everything within the house". We can see why the neutral tones that he went for perfectly capture his vision.

© Tapi Carpets & Floor Their home has a bedroom in the attic

Ryan has shared his advice for anyone looking to renovate their flooring. "My advice for renovating a home is to start from the floor upwards because that is going to make everything work within the house, from the colours to the patterns," he explained.

© Instagram Their home has a neutral aesthetic

"We’ve taken a lot of time and effort to make our house look presentable and the one thing everyone always mentions is 'Where did you get your carpets from?' – which is a testament to the design team at Tapi. They are the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory of carpets and flooring!".

© Instagram The couple have been together for seven years

Take a look at the best photos of the full flooring makeover…

The staircase © Tapi Carpets & Floor Ryan opted for a jute staircase runner with black trim. "Our staircase is the first thing you see when you walk into the house, and that is a showpiece," the former Celebrity Big Brother star said. "Our staircase goes right to the top of the attic, and what I love about it most is when you go to the top of the stairs and look all the way down, all you see is the bannisters and the beautiful stair runners."



The landing © Tapi Carpets & Floor The star has opted for a cream carpet upstairs which has a subtle chevron print woven in for texture and durability. You know that a thick carpet with some kind of pattern to it will better conceal small stains.



The spare bedroom © Tapi Carpets & Floor Ryan's plush cream carpet perfectly compliments the neutral bedroom decor. We love the rattan headboard with black wood accents that are bold against the stone-coloured nightstand and cream bedding.



Lilah's room © Tapi Carpets & Floor Little Lilah's room is so adorable with cream carpet that doesn't distract from the lovely sage green and white floral wallpaper. We love the added storage solution of the seating by the window with the borg layer for comfort and the throw pillows make the room feel so homely.



Gorgeous cabinetry © Tapi Carpets & Floor Elsewhere in Lila's room is a set of stunning cabinetry in a muted grey shade. It features full-length wardrobes with bronze hardware as well as shelving for decorative items like books and soft toys.



DISCOVER: Amanda Holden unveils never-before-seen gym in new £7 million family mansion