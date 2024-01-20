Dancing on Ice 2024 stars' weddings & engagements: From Ryan Thomas' seaside proposal to Roxy Shahidi's non-legal marriage

Dancing on Ice is putting the 2024 contestants through their paces with gruelling schedules. Although the likes of Ryan Thomas and Adele Roberts will be spending time away from home with their loved ones, we have no doubt their partners will be rink-side to support them.

While stars such as Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and Love Island's Amber Davies are not currently married or engaged, Greg Rutherford, Roxy Shahidi and more have shared a few rare details of their relationships. Take a look at their love lives when they're not on our screens…

Ryan Thomas

Ryan proposed during a holiday to Italy in 2019

Ryan Thomas announced his engagement to Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2019 after proposing at a five-star hotel called Villa TreVille while on holiday in Positano, Italy. Lucy – who was given a gorgeous yellow diamond engagement ring during a romantic dinner – shared a stunning shot of the couple captioned: "I said YES." Ryan had originally planned to pop the question with the help of Italian singers on their balcony, but he changed his mind at the last minute.

The former Coronation Street actor met the former TOWIE star while taking part in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. The couple, who are parents to Roman and Lilah, have revealed they are in no hurry to get married and have prioritised raising their young family.

Roxy Shahidi

Emmerdale star Roxy met actor Arsher Ali in 2007 when they worked together on a theatre production – and they got engaged after just two weeks! Roxy told The Mirror of the whirlwind proposal: "He just looked me in the eye at a cast party and said, 'Will you marry me?'

"I didn’t answer and he said, 'You will be my wife' and that was it. I didn’t quite know what to make of it because I didn’t know him that well. I knew that he liked me but we hadn’t really said anything. We hadn’t even kissed!"

Three years later, they gathered friends and family for a "blessing" at Eastwood Hall in Nottingham, but the actress revealed they were still not legally married in 2014. She said: “We will get round to it at some point. I just don’t think it’s been a massive priority that’s all. We view ourselves as man and wife. I call him my husband.”

Greg Rutherford

Greg and his fiancee were planning to get married in May 2023

Olympian Greg Rutherford was planning to marry Susie Verrill in May 2023, but he revealed he had to postpone their big day following the "loss of someone close." Next to photos of his fiancée holding up her halo diamond engagement ring, he wrote: "Today was meant to be our wedding day…Due to the loss of someone so close and important we postponed the big day - In typical fashion the UK weather is going to be perfect we’re a bit miffed.

"But we get to plan it all again and hopefully really put together exactly what we want. @susiejverrill I know today will be frustrating, but I love you so much and we’ll have an even better wedding when we finally manage to do it.”

Eddie the Eagle

Michael Edwards, known as Eddie the Eagle, was married to Samantha Morton from 2003 until 2016. The Olympic ski jumper tied the knot with the part-time radio presenter in the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2003.

They welcomed daughters Otillie and Honey before announcing their split in 2016, which Eddie said was "the worst two years of my life" during an interview with The Sun.

"I wouldn't wish it on anybody. But [expletive] happens. You've got to think life can give you some bad knocks, no matter how hard you're knocked you've got to get up. We are still relatively close and I see the kids as much as I can," he said.

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts and her fiancée Kate Holderness haven't revealed their wedding plans, but she announced in 2022, "I’m going to have to marry her" after praising Kate's support following her bowel cancer diagnosis.

They met in 2004 when Adele was a presenter for radio station Rock FM in Lancashire, but the couple had already discussed marriage just two weeks into their relationship.

"I'd seen a girl DJing at a nightclub and decided it was my calling, too," Kate told HELLO!. "But it turned out the universe was calling me to Adele. When I asked a friend if she knew of any DJs who could teach me, she introduced us. The moment we met, I felt like I already knew her, that I’d found my twin soul."

"I felt the same," added Adele. "I'd never been good at relationships, but with Kate I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. Since then, we've barely been apart. We’d stay up all night talking and within the first week were discussing marriage. I thought I’d loved before but with Kate it's on a different level; she’s the first person I’ve fallen in love with. I took her to meet my family, which I’d never done with a partner before."

