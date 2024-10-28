Angelina Jolie enters new stage with 'uniquely different' six kids

Angelina Joliehas opened up about her six children, gushing about how she "loves this stage" of their lives.

The Maleficent actress, 49, was promoting her new film Maria – which follows the life of opera singer Maria Callas – when the topic of conversation turned to her kids' careers and their collaboration with her.

© Getty Images The Maria star opened up about parenting her kids

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I love it, I love it when it’s with me or not with me. They do their own thing too, and I love them as people. It’s been, it’s really nice."

Angelina added: "Some people are even more comfortable maybe with the baby stage; I love this stage.

© Getty Images Angelina is a mother to Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Pax

"I love living this life with them and watching them just do and be all the things that they are… uniquely different people. And yeah, very happy."

The Tomb Raider star adopted her first child Maddox from Cambodia in 2002, followed by Zahara from an Ethiopian orphanage in 2005.

The following year, Angelina's first biological child Shiloh was born. She then adopted Pax in 2007 and gave birth to twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.

The actress – who was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019 – has often collaborated with her children at work.

© Getty The actress often collaborates on work projects with her kids

She worked with Vivienne on The Outsiders, where she was a producer and her teenage daughter was an assistant, while Zahara and Pax helped her launch Atelier Jolie, and Maddox and Pax worked in the assistant director department of Angelina's movie Without Blood.

The doting mother proudly discussed Vivienne's talents in an interview with People. "Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others," she said.

© Getty Angelina and Brad were married from 2014 to 2019

"She isn’t focused on being the center of attention," Angelina continued. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

The Mr & Mrs Smith actress also described her daughter as a "tough" assistant.

"She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this. She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously," Angelina said.

© Ian West - PA Images Angelina worked with Vivienne on The Outsiders and Zahara and Pax on Atelier Jolie

Salma Hayek, who starred in Without Blood, reiterated that a strong work ethic runs in the family.

"[Pax and Maddox] got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place," she said at the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite.

"They work hard. They are very serious about what they do," Salma continued. "It is kind of funny, I was teasing them at the beginning, but then I had to say, 'No. I have to separate and just treat them like professionals because it's disrespectful.'"

