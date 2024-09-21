Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne, 16, get matching tattoos: 'It means so much'

Angelina Jolie has revealed that she and her daughter Vivienne have matching tattoos to remember their time working together.

The 49-year-old and Vivienne, 16, collaborated on the Broadway musical, The Outsiders – which opened in NYC in April – and commemorated the project by getting permanently inked.

"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders," Angelina shared in a new interview with CR Fashion Book.

The phrase refers to the title of one of the original songs featured in the play which Angelina co-produced while Vivienne worked as her assistant.

"It means so much to us separately and together," she added.

Angelina debuted her new tattoo, which sits on her wrist alongside several others, in April at the opening night of the Broadway play.

While she shared the news of their matching ink, she did not reveal where Vivienne chose to have her version of 'Stay Gold' tattooed on her body.

Angelina and Vivienne's joint venture has proved to be a huge success and won four awards at the Tony Awards in June, including the prestigious Best Musical, alongside Best Direction of a Musical, Lighting Design, and Sound Design.

It was Vivienne who encouraged her mom to become a producer on the play, which is an adaptation of the popular book under the same name, written by S.E. Hinton.

The synopsis of The Outsiders reads: "In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

"Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s book and Francis Ford Coppola’s film, The Outsiders is a story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to.

"This gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots', of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be."

In June, Angelina and Vivienne appeared on the Today Show to talk about the play, which marked Vivienne's debut TV appearance, as she appeared from the audience in the famous plaza.

Anchor Hoda Kotb asked Angelina about her daughter's involvement with The Outsiders, mentioning that she was the one who turned her mom onto the production, and Angelina reiterated that it was all about "family."

"She did," the Oscar-winning star responded. "But I think that's to say for anybody watching and anybody who is going to see this and what they brought forward…this is about family."

She added: "And the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it and the same reason we all hugged when I came out here is because this is about family."

Vivienne is not the only child of Angelina's who she has tattoos in common with.

In the same interview, the Tomb Raider star revealed that she and "some" of her six kids share the same design.

"There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us," she said, although she did not specify which of her children, she shares the bird ink with.

Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.