Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's youngest grandchild is growing up fast in new photo

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family has been growing rapidly over the past few years, and they love nothing more than being grandparents.

Their family is everything to them, and while they prefer to keep it relatively private, occasionally snapshots are shared online of their adorable grandchildren, much to the delight of fans!

Most recently, their youngest son Wyatt Russell's baby son Boone, eight months, stole the show in a new photo posted on Instagram by his mom, actress Meredith Hagner.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Boone looked cute dressed in a babygro adorned with a boat print while being cradled outside in the sun by his mom, who looked stylish in a striped sun hat and satin skirt.

Boone is Goldie and Kurt's youngest grandchild, and was born in February 2024. His arrival was announced on social media at the time, with Meredith sharing a picture of herself and Wyatt with their baby son.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's youngest grandchild Boone is growing up fast!

The actress revealed in the caption that Boone had been born a week early. She wrote: "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.

During a rare interview, Wyatt opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shortly after oldest son Buddy's arrival, and also gave a rare insight into what kind of grandparents his famous mom and dad were.

© Variety Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell love being grandparents

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Goldie and Kurt are also grandparents to Oliver Hudson's three children - Wilder, Bodhi and Rio - who he shares with wife Erinn, and Kate Hudson's three children.

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are doting parents to two young sons, Buddy and Boone

The actress is mom to son Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie and Kurt live close to Wyatt and Meredith and their house is filled with toys for the grandchildren to enjoy. Meredith previously opened up about what Goldie and Kurt were like as grandparents during an interview with US Weekly.

Goldie Hawn with son Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner

The actress described them as "the greatest people, greatest grandparents." She continued: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home," adding: "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."