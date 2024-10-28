Goldie Hawn's oldest grandson Ryder, 20, reunites with mom Kate Hudson in new family photo

Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson has been living away from the family home for over two years now, enrolling in New York University and beginning his life as a college student in the fall of 2022.

The 20-year-old has since returned home to see his family several times, and Kate, 45, has dropped by NYC often to visit her firstborn as well.

It looks like each reunion is just as sweet as the first, however, and being a college boy hasn't dulled Ryder's sweet and silly bond with his younger half-siblings either.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kate Hudson becomes stage mom to sons Ryder and Bingham

Kate shares the young adult with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She shares teen son Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, 13, with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and her youngest, six-year-old daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate took to her Instagram page with a collection of recent memories, including several family photos that most notably featured Danny and Rani, plus some cameos from her other family members.

© Instagram Kate and Ryder Robinson talk on FaceTime with her younger children Bing and Rani

In one large group dinner shot, her brother Oliver Hudson is seen bonding with his niece and nephews, plus his own kids with wife Erinn, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio.

SEE: Oliver Hudson celebrates 48th birthday with mini-me kids, mom Goldie Hawn and sister Kate Hudson — see photos

One photo, however, captured Kate's latest sweet reunion with her New York-based son, and showed just how much they were keeping the rest of the family close, with a FaceTime screenshot of Ryder and Kate in bed together while Rani and Bing talk on the other end, with the brothers pulling the same silly face.

© Instagram She also captured some time spent with her brother Oliver and his family members

"Camera roll clean out," she simply captioned her post, with fans leaving comments like: "You're so real. I love that," and: "Beautiful Family," as well as: "Adorable and precious!!"

MORE: Kurt Russell dotes on grandchildren in celebratory photo with famous family

Ryder is the oldest of family matriarch Goldie Hawn's many grandchildren, which also includes Oliver and Erinn's three kids, and Wyatt Russell's two sons with wife Meredith Hagner. Goldie welcomed Oliver and Kate with ex-husband Bill Hudson and Wyatt with longtime partner Kurt Russell, who is "Pa" to Kate and Oliver.

Kate spoke with People earlier this year about her very close relationship with Ryder, citing becoming a mom at a young age as strengthening their bond. "Because I guess I was young when I had him, it's a different relationship than with my other kids," she explained. "So he's seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend."

MORE: Kate Hudson looks bridal-chic in stunning white dress during special time away with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

"He's seen me through it all. And that's very different because I never had an adult life really without him," she said of Ryder, who inspired the song "Live Forever" from her recently released debut studio album Glorious.

© Getty Images "He's seen me through it all. And that's very different because I never had an adult life really without him."

"So it's a little, I think more protective, meaning I think he's very protective of me. And then I think my other kids will be, because we've been through so much together," Kate added. "I mean, he really was my partner in crime, and I never went anywhere without him. So it's very, very close. And I think, yeah, he does get protective."