Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's grandson Buddy, 3, steals the show in rare family photo with baby brother

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell has the sweetest family, and while the actor and his wife Meredith Hagner prefer to keep them out of the spotlight, they occasionally share photos on social media.

This week, Meredith delighted fans after posting several pictures from her family's time on a ranch, including one of her two young sons Buddy, three, and Boone, six months.

In the snapshot, the trio posed in front of a heard of animals, with Buddy looking adorable dressed in a miniature cowboy outfit, complete with a hat and camouflage print cowboy boots. Baby Boone, meanwhile, was strapped onto his mom in a carrier.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Goldie Hawn's adorable grandchildren

To protect their privacy, Meredith posted emojis over her sons' faces.

Wyatt and Meredith welcomed their oldest son during the pandemic and Boone was born earlier this year. His arrival was announced to the world on social media alongside a picture of Wyatt and Meredith kissing while cradling their newborn son.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's adorable grandsons Buddy and Boone with their mom Meredith Hagner

"Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date," Meredith wrote beside the picture.

She added: "8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.

Goldie Hawn's grandson Buddy has blonde curly hair, just like his grandmother!

During a rare interview, Wyatt opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shortly after oldest son Buddy's arrival, and also gave a rare insight into what kind of grandparents his famous mom and dad were.

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

© Albert L. Ortega Goldie and Kurt love spending time with their family

Along with Buddy and Boone, Goldie and Kurt are proud grandparents to Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn's three children, and Kate Hudson's three children.

The award-winning actress enjoys nothing more than being a grandparent, and gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

© Photo: Instagram The celebrity couple share son Wyatt Russell

She said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Meredith and Wyatt have been married since 2019 following four years of dating. The couple met after meeting on the set of Folk Hero & Funny Guy. Wyatt proposed to Meredith on Christmas Day in 2018 during their annual family trip to Colorado.

© Getty Images Wyatt with his mom and dad

At the time, Meredith shared the moment on social media. She wrote: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

