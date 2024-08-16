Goldie Hawn's toddler grandson shows off long blond hair in selfie with famous mom

Goldie Hawn is the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, and they are growing up fast!

The star's youngest son Wyatt Russell, is a doting father to two young children - Buddy, three, and Boone, six months - who he shares with actress Meredith Hagner. And on Friday, they stole the show in a new selfie with their famous mom!

While the protective parents always cover their children's faces to protect their privacy, Buddy looked adorable as he tucked into a cake while sitting with his mom and baby brother, sporting adorable long blond curls.

Meredith captioned the image: "Happy with my crazies!" along with a love heart emoji.

Buddy and Boone live closeby to their famous grandmother and grandfather, Kurt Russell, and it sounds like they have the sweetest bond.

Meredith spoke fondly of Kurt and Goldie during an interview with US Weekly this week, telling the publication: "Oh they're the best. They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents."

The actress went on to say: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home. They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

She added that despite their global fame, Goldie and Kurt are incredibly down-to-earth. "The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are]," she shared.

During a rare interview, Wyatt opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shortly after oldest son Buddy's arrival, and also gave a rare insight into what kind of grandparents his famous mom and dad were.

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Along with Buddy and Boone, Goldie and Kurt are proud grandparents to Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn's three children, and Kate Hudson's three children.

The award-winning actress enjoys nothing more than being a grandparent, and gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

She said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

