Hugh Grant makes ultra-rare comments on 8-year-old daughter

Hugh Grant tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, and little is known about his five children.

The Heretic actor is dad to kids ranging from 13 to six years old, but it was his eight-year-old daughter, shared with wife Anna Eberstein, that Hugh spoke openly about this week.

During promotional interviews for Heretic, Hugh shared stories about his second youngest child, telling NME: "My daughter is mad about Taylor Swift, I'm an amazing dad, I'm an amazing person," speaking on how he secured tickets to take his child to The Eras Tour in London.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Hugh Grant keeps his private life out of the spotlight

"I put out some feelers and to my astonishment they said, 'Come along,'" Hugh explained, adding that his daughter: "Went mad," elaborating: "She was bopping away."

Clearly delighted with the father-daughter day out, Hugh also told Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show: "She was bopping up and down."

Hugh went on to share that he and Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce down tequila shots, enjoying their night of partying.

Hugh's family life

As well as keeping his children's lives private, Hugh's wife tends to shy away from publicity too, so the actor was disappointed this week when unkind comments about Anna accompanied a recent public appearance she made.

© ANGELA WEISS Hugh and Anna keep their life private

Anna joined Hugh on the red carpet in London for the BFI LUMINOUS Fundraising Gala. Hugh looked dapper as ever in a suit, while Swedish TV producer Anna wore a boucle mini dress courtesy of Chanel.

Taking to social media, Hugh called out the mean reception to his wife. "Sometimes when I go to events my wife comes with me. If the @MailOnline get hold of pictures they put it on their website and hundreds of comments tear my wife to pieces," Hugh began.

© Dave Benett Hugh's wife received negative comments

"She's never thrust herself forward or courted attention in any way. I don't know if the comments are real or written by The Mail. Or by bots. But I do know it's cyber bullying. And misogynistic. And I think it may be in some way the business model of the @MailOnline. Monetising unkindness."

We hope that the unpleasant reaction to her appearance doesn't put Anna off supporting her husband in future.