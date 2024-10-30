Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama Barker looks unrecognizable in natural makeover

Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family are known for wearing full faces of makeup, with Kim Kardashian famed for bringing contouring to the masses.

With both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner owning makeup brands, we bet the whole family has huge collections of beauty products, and this extends to Kourtney's stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, 18, who is the youngest child of her husband, Travis Barker.

Like her extended family, Alabama is fond of a full face of makeup, regularly wearing full coverage foundation and fluffy lash extensions, plus overlined lips and dramatic eyeliner.

© Instagram Alabama normally goes for a fully made up look

Alabama is rarely seen without her signature look, so it came as a surprise to her followers when she posted a selfie with barely there makeup. In her bare-faced photos, Alabama simply wears a shiny gloss on her lips, with her clear skin and green eyes taking center stage.

© Instagram Alabama shared a lowkey makeup look

The teenager's followers heaped praise on her natural look, loving a chance to see her beauty shining through.

In stark contrast, Tuesday saw Alabama and her stepmother post a heavily made-up twinning photo to Instagram.

Kourtney and Alabama posed in the back of a car, dressed in all black with striking makeup. Alabama wore a zip-up leather look, covering her iconic blonde hair, while Kourtney's dark mane fell around her shoulders.

Kourt gave an insight into their close bond, referring to their nicknames in the caption, writing: "Kourt & Bama," and commenting on Alabama's post: "A duo."

Travis clearly loves the relationship between his daughter and wife, commenting: "The best duo."

© Instagram Alabama Barker's fans loved her natural look

Kourtney and Alabama's close bond

Travis and Kourtney have a blended family of seven children, and Kourtney has a close bond with all three of her husband's kids, helped by the fact she and the Blini-182 drummer were close friends and neighbors for many years before becoming romantically involved.

© Getty Kourtney is close to Travis' children

Alabama lives with her dad and stepmother, and paid tribute to Kourtney on her birthday in 2023, calling her "the best stepmom."

"You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom.

She continued: "Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another stepmom."

Kourtney is equally gushing about Alabama, calling her "such a blessing in my life," on her birthday last year.

At 18, Alabama is closest in age to Kourtney's own children, Mason, 14, and Penelope, 12. She is also mother to Reign, nine, and baby Rocky, who turns one this week.