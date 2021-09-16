Hugh Grant's £17.5million exclusive London home near Pippa Middleton

Hugh Grant may be known for his house with the blue door in Notting Hill, but the actor's real-life home is located in Chelsea, London – and it's rumoured to be close to the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews.

According to The Sun, The Undoing star purchased a six-bedroom semi-detached home for £17.5million, or €19.4million, at the start of 2019, and Land Registry papers have revealed it is located on one of the most exclusive streets of the area.

Hugh lives there with his wife, Anna Eberstein, and their three children, while he is also father to children Tabitha and Felix from his relationship with Tinglan Hong.

And his property portfolio doesn't end there, either.

Amongst a portfolio of London properties, Hugh has a £1.2million house which he bought for the mother of two of his children Tabitha and Felix, Tinglan Hong, back in 2011, as well as another residence in Chelsea worth £2.1million which he purchased in 2000.

Hugh Grant's second home in Chelsea

He also owns an abode in Notting Hill which he paid £10million for in 2016. It boasts five bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen and two dressing rooms, and Hugh now rents the house out for £7,000 per week.

Hugh Grant's former penthouse in South Kensington

Back in 2002, Hugh paid £3.25million for yet another apartment in South Kensington, but he sold it on a year later for £3.5million, making a profit of £250,000.

Hugh Grant's home in Sweden

In 2015, Hugh's real estate collection even went international when he bought a villa for just over £500,000 in Torekov, Sweden.

Hugh rarely opens up about his home life, but in a past interview with Virgin Radio he revealed how his perceptions of marriage and children have changed. "I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said. "Children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh, you don’t understand it', but they were right."

