Hugh Grant's sweetest moments with his wife Anna Eberstein

Pulling out all the stops, Hugh, 63, and his wife Anna, 40, stole the limelight last month when they dazzled fans in London at the Wonka premiere. For the special occasion, Hugh donned a dapper black suit, a crisp white shirt, glossy dress shoes and a sleek tie.

His wife, Anna, meanwhile, made a bold statement in a resplendent white mini dress covered in a web of intricate beading. The Swedish-born TV producer paused to pose for photographs with her loved one - and it’s fair to say, the duo appeared absolutely smitten.

Musing on their body language, expert Inbaal Honigman told us: "As Hugh Grant stands for photos at the Wonka premier, his body language is secure and confident. His feet are planted firmly on the ground, his chest and face are all aligned in the same direction, and his left hand hangs by his side in a neutral way, not tense or fidgety.

"This tells us that he feels right at home on that red carpet, he's made his peace with standing there to be photographed, and he feels comfortable and safe with his lady by his side.

"In every photo, the actor has his arm around his beautiful wife. We see him embracing her shoulder, her waist, [and] even her bum in some pics!... They certainly appear happy in their relationship, as they stand very close together, hip to hip and shoulder to shoulder most of the time, and at times there is no gap between them at all."