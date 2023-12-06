Hugh Grant's sweetest moments with his wife Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Elisabet Ebertstein looked every inch the radiant power couple last week when they graced the red carpet for the world premiere of Paul King’s whimsical Wonka movie.
But it certainly wasn’t their first red carpet rodeo! The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, have made a number of glittering public appearances over the years. Join HELLO! as we glance back at some of their sweetest and most stylish moments in the limelight together.
London, November 2023
Pulling out all the stops, Hugh, 63, and his wife Anna, 40, stole the limelight last month when they dazzled fans in London at the Wonka premiere. For the special occasion, Hugh donned a dapper black suit, a crisp white shirt, glossy dress shoes and a sleek tie.
His wife, Anna, meanwhile, made a bold statement in a resplendent white mini dress covered in a web of intricate beading. The Swedish-born TV producer paused to pose for photographs with her loved one - and it’s fair to say, the duo appeared absolutely smitten.
Musing on their body language, expert Inbaal Honigman told us: "As Hugh Grant stands for photos at the Wonka premier, his body language is secure and confident. His feet are planted firmly on the ground, his chest and face are all aligned in the same direction, and his left hand hangs by his side in a neutral way, not tense or fidgety.
"This tells us that he feels right at home on that red carpet, he's made his peace with standing there to be photographed, and he feels comfortable and safe with his lady by his side.
"In every photo, the actor has his arm around his beautiful wife. We see him embracing her shoulder, her waist, [and] even her bum in some pics!... They certainly appear happy in their relationship, as they stand very close together, hip to hip and shoulder to shoulder most of the time, and at times there is no gap between them at all."
France, September 2023
Serving up a slice of regal elegance, Hugh and Anna stepped out in their finery back in September for a glittering state dinner at the Palace of Versailles.
Whilst Hugh looked his usual dapper self in a smart tuxedo, Anna stole the show in her fabulous black dress complete with a pearl-studded neckline à la Audrey Hepburn. Sublime!
London, March 2023
The duo looked cosier than ever in March this year when they posed up a storm on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.
Oozing sophistication, Anna wowed in a figure-hugging suede mini dress adorned with criss-cross stitching and large pockets running down the front.
She teamed her sand-hued number with a chic YSL clutch bag and let her brunette tresses flow freely around her shoulders.
She was joined at the hip by her husband Hugh who was pictured beaming for the camera in his smart suit and speckled tie.
Hollywood, March 2023
Anna and Hugh shared a touching moment on the red carpet in March 2023 at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held in Hollywood, California.
The couple, who are doting parents to three children, appeared to enjoy a light-hearted exchange as they dazzled in their matching black outfits.
And it has to be said, Anna looked particularly spellbinding in her glamorous maxi dress comprised of sheer panels and sequins galore.
London, April 2021
The lovebirds looked nothing short of fabulous on the red carpet back in April 2021 when they stepped out to attend the EE British Academy Film Awards.
And in a loving display of affection, Hugh tenderly placed his arm around his wife’s waist as they braved the gathering crowds.
Yet again, Hugh and Anna twinned in black for a beautifully monochromatic red carpet moment. Anna’s dress deserves special mention… sparkle perfection!
London, February 2020
Hugh and Anna showcased their megawatt smiles at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020. For the glitzy occasion, Anna wowed in a velvet mini dress, whilst Hugh looked oh-so-dapper in a classic tuxedo and a bow tie.
London, October 2019
At the International premiere and Closing Night Gala screening of Netflix’s The Irishman, the loved-up couple packed on the PDA.
In a series of heartwarming moments, the Notting Hill actor could be seen sweetly wrapping his arm around his wife’s waist before walking hand-in-hand with the TV producer.
Beverly Hills, January 2019
Hugh and Anna appeared besotted in January 2019 at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Stepping out at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the couple warmly smiled at each other as they made their way onto the red carpet.
Opting for a simple yet sophisticated look, Anna mirrored her husband’s tux by slipping into a white boucle dress hemmed with funky tassels.
Beverly Hills, January 2018
Arguably their sweetest red carpet photo - Hugh and Anna were all smiles in 2018 for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
The mother-of-three looked positively radiant as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a pair of stylish leather trousers and a sleek blazer. She was joined by her beau Hugh who flashed a huge grin as he doted on his wife.
Beverly Hills, January 2017
For the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2017, smitten couple Hugh and Anna won us over in the style stakes with their perfectly polished looks.
Dressed in head-to-toe sparkles, Anna looked immaculate in a floor-length gown, whilst Hugh provided a masterclass in black-tie dressing. Can we take a minute to appreciate their subtle PDA moment!