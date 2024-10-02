Hugh Grant makes ultra-rare appearance with glamorous wife Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant made an ultra-rare appearance with his wife Anna Eberstein on Tuesday evening at the BFI LUMINOUS Fundraising Gala in London.

The pair looked so loved-up as they posed for snapshots on the red carpet ahead of the glitzy event.

© Getty Images The pair lit up the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala

For the special occasion, Hugh, 64, looked debonair dressed in a black tuxedo, smart dress shoes and a matching bow tie. He was joined by his wife Anna, 41, who exuded elegance in a luxe navy boucle mini dress from Chanel.

The Swedish TV producer teamed her chic frock with a quilted black leather clutch bag embellished with silver studs and a pair of beige and black pointed heels.

© Getty Images Anna looked radiant in a Chanel mini dress

She wore her flowing brunette tresses in a sleek chignon, and highlighted her features with matte bronzer, telescopic mascara and a slick of rosy lipstick.

This isn't the first time the pair have graced the red carpet in their finery. In November last year, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, stole the limelight at the world premiere of Paul King's hit film, Wonka.

Hugh, who starred as an Oompa-Loompa in the musical fantasy, looked dapper in a smart suit and a navy tie while Anna looked radiant in a waist-cinching white mini dress complete with long sleeves and sparkling beading.

Hugh and Anna's ultra-private family life

The duo tend to keep details surrounding their private life under wraps. Hugh shares three children with his wife Anna, and two children, Tabitha and Felix, with Tinglan Hong.

After a whirlwind romance, Hugh and Anna tied the knot in 2018 in front of close family members at Chelsea registry office in London.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2018

The Love Actually star has previously opened up about his role as a father, describing it as the "nicest thing" that's ever happened to him.

Chatting to Jess Cagle for People TV, he said: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me… It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

© Getty Images The actor is best known for his role in Love Actually

Meanwhile, during a chat with Virgin Radio in 2020, Hugh spoke candidly about his marriage and children.

"Well, I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said of his days being a bachelor. "And children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh, you don’t understand it', but they were right."