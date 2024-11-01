Khloe Kardashian responds after concern over niece Dream Kardashian's bandaged wrist

Khloe Kardashian is a doting mom and aunt and often shares photos of her family on social media.

The Kardashians star recently posted a sweet selection of videos featuring her two young children, True, six, and Tatum, two, along with her niece Dream Kardashian, seven, who was sporting a wrist bandage.

The little girl's bandage caught the eye of many of Khloe's followers, with many asking if she was okay.

VIDEO: Dream Kardashian has wrist bandage in family footage

One fan commented: "What happened to Dream's wrist?" to which Khloe replied: "She’s fine. She just wanted to wear that nothing is on her wrist today. Just being a kid."

Dream is the only child of Rob Kardashian and his ex Angela White - previously known as Blac Chyna.

© Instagram Dream Kardashian's wrist was bandaged in a new set of family photos

Angela is also mom to King, 12, who she shares with ex Tyga. Khloe has a close bond with her niece and spends a lot of time with her and Rob, although Rob prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

The doting dad has recently been sharing more photos online though, including some sweet pictures of Dream dressed up as Kobe Brynat for Halloween.

The seven-year-old splits her time between her mom and dad's homes in California. The former couple had a strained relationship for many years following their split, but things are now a lot more positive.

Angela recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET. She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key."

© Instagram Dream was seen with her wrist bandage in another set of photos over Halloween too

"I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody.

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

© Instagram Khloe and Dream Kardashian

She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of." The former couple both run their daughter's public Instagram page too, which was opened earlier this year after she made her catwalk debut during New York Fashion Week.

In her first post, Dream introduced herself to her followers in a sweet video. She said: "Hi, my name's Dream, welcome to my Instagram page," prompting her dad to reply in the comments: "I love you," alongside a series of crying face emojis and love heart emojis.

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, True and Tatum

Khloe previously praised Rob's parenting skills during an episode of The Kardashians. "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."