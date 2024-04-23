Khloé Kardashian's baby son Tatum sports $400 romper as she dubs him 'mini' Rob Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian loves fawning over her family more than any of the other Kardashian stars. The 39-year-old shared a new photo of her two adorable children on social media.

The reality TV star posted a snap of her daughter True, six, and her son Tatum, 20 months, and gushed over their outfit choices while showcasing how much they'd grown to look like others in the family.

She dubbed True her "mini Me" while calling her son her "mini Robert," a reference to her baby brother Rob Kardashian, 37, who himself is a dad to daughter Dream, seven, who shares an extremely tight bond with her aunt and her many cousins.

She also linked out to their outfits on Kardashian Kloset, with Tatum wearing a nearly $400 Gucci romper, while True wore a $30 Angel Dear white eyelet tiered dress.

While Rob prefers to keep himself off social media, limiting his presence to the occasional family tribute or glimpses inside his life with Dream, Khloé will often gush over her baby brother and her niece.

On his birthday in March, the mom-of-two penned the sweetest tribute to her brother, as she has done for several of her other family members and has become beloved in the Kardashian fandom for.

© Instagram Khloé remarked on just how much her son looked like his uncle Rob

"Happiest of birthdays to My baby bobby boy!" she wrote. "Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn't be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing."

She gave a bit more of a peek inside his personality away from the spotlight, adding: "Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I've ever known."

© Instagram The siblings share a close bond, but none more so than Rob and Khloé

On a more emotional note, she wrote: "I have so many hopes and dreams for you. I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough."

"I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we get to share space with you. I dream for you to be happy. I want deep peace to enter your life and never leave your side. I dream for you to realize your potential on this planet."

© Instagram Khloé is also her niece Dream's biggest champion

Khloé added: "Continue to be exactly who you are, loving, compassionate, caring, intelligent, respectful. Let go of the pressure that your past has put on you. Thrive at your own pace."

"Don't try to be perfect, Simply try to Be better than you were yesterday. The desire is to do it all for you and Dream and you and Dream alone. Never forget that God is by your side and he is waiting to hear your prayers."

She concluded with a reference to the Newsies, saying: "I love you Bobby boy! My bestie for the restie!!! You'll forever be my best Newsie 'open the gates and seize the day'."

