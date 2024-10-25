Rob Kardashian shares photos from day out with Dream and Khloe Kardashian as he gives insight into close bond

Rob Kardashian has given rare insight into his relationship with daughter Dream, seven, sharing gorgeous pictures of their time together with his sister, Khloe.

"'7/11 run," he captained the post including soda cup emoji and blue heart emojis, and the post featured snaps of the young girl in the store. Wearing a matching blue tracksuit, Dream posed for the pictures like a natural, sitting on a pallet of water bottles and crouching in front of the snacks.

Rob Kardashian's daughter True sits in a 7-11

"My babies!!!!!! I love our fun adventures," commented Khloe, who is mom to daughter True and son Tatum; True was also on the adventure and Rob shared a pic of the cousins giving each other a big hug.

Khloe is close with Dream Kardashian

Rob is by far the most private of the Kardashian siblings but has recently become more active on social media; he last posted pictures in May of his daughter, whom he welcomed with ex-Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna.

But it is "Auntie Koko" who spends the most time with Dream, once sharing that she sees herself as Dream's "third parent" in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

"I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, her own mom, or whoever," she said in the episode. "It's important, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

"Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we've always been," she said.

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, True and Tatum on the beach

After the episode aired, she took to Instagram to clarify her words, writing, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."

Rob has always had the support of his entire family, including older sisters Kourtney and Kim, and mom Kris Jenner.

Rob and Khloe are super close as well

He has also reportedly struck up a healthy co-parenting relationship with Angela, despite their past, very public feuds.

"I feel like time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she told ET.

"We have structure. I think structure's key...I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."