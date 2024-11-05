Meghan Markle's special hospital prep for son Prince Archie's secret birth

The Duchess of Sussex was determined to create a calming atmosphere ahead of the birth of her first child Prince Archie.

While little was known about Archie's secret birth at the time, Prince Harry has since shared intimate details about the moments leading up to his arrival on 6 May 2019 at London's Portland Hospital.

© Getty Archie was born in The Portland Hospital in 2019

This included several heartfelt tributes in the hospital room. In his book Spare, Harry wrote: "In our overnight bag we had the same electric candles I’d arranged in the garden the night I proposed. Now I placed them around the hospital room."

© Netflix The Duke of Sussex used the electric candles from his proposal at Kensington Palace

He had previously revealed he set up a picnic blanket in the grounds of Kensington Palace near their former home Nottingham Cottage. After roasting a chicken together, Harry snuck outside to set up the electric candles to create a romantic atmosphere for him to propose to Meghan.

This wasn't the only sentimental nod in the delivery room. Harry continued: "I also set a framed photo of my mother on a little table. Meg’s idea."

Archie's secret birth

Harry recalled that Meghan was one week late with Prince Archie when they decided to make a secret trip to the hospital.

© Getty Meghan and Harry were back home with their newborn within 2 hours of his birth

"We got into a nondescript people-carrier and crept away from Frogmore without alerting any of the journalists stationed at the gates. It was the last sort of vehicle they suspected we’d be riding in," he wrote.

The former Suits actress was induced and bounced on a pregnancy ball while in labour, allowing time for Harry to try the nitrous oxide on hand for the mother-to-be.

After she had an epidural, the birth was a quick process, allowing the new family to be home within hours.

"I remember watching the nurses run tests on my hour-old son, and then we were out of there. Into the lift, into the underground car park, into the people-carrier, and gone. Within two hours of our son being born we were back at Frogmore," he revealed.

Diana tributes

© Karwai Tang Meghan's engagement ring features Princess Diana's diamonds

Harry and Meghan have ensured that they keep the royal's late mother Princess Diana at the forefront of their minds throughout their relationship. When Harry proposed, he designed a trilogy ring including diamonds from the late Princess of Wales' personal collection.

The Duke was determined to pass her memory on to his two children Archie and Lilibet.

© Netflix The couple had a photo of the late Princess Diana in Archie's nursery

In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, he revealed there was a black and white photo of Diana displayed in the nursery at their home. Meghan said in the clip: "That's your grandma Diana" to their son Archie.

Proving how effective the reminders proved to be, Harry said on his AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, that "grandma" was one of his first words. "I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

© Netflix Meghan and Harry are doting parents to two kids

Meanwhile, they passed Diana's name down to their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor when she was born in 2021.

