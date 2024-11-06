Heidi Klum issues warning to sons as she addresses becoming a grandmother

Heidi Klum's four kids may all be growing up, but she's far from ready to become a grandmother, as she revealed her parenting mantra for her two sons, Henry, 19, and Johan, 17.

"I don't want to be uptight," she said, explaining she told her sons: "Be kind, have condoms, don’t make me a grandmother yet."

© Instagram Heidi Klum hugs her teen son Henry

At 51 years old, it's no surprise that Heidi isn't ready for grandchildren, as she's shown no sign of stopping in her career, as she has starred in a number of lingerie commercials for Intimissimi alongside her daughter, Leni Klum, aged 20.

© Instagram Heidi Klum takes her son Henry to visit colleges

She told The Times of London about Leni's modeling pursuits: "My daughter is so nonchalant. For me the cameras had to become my friends. I had to learn that it's just a person clicking away, capturing what you give: you play with the lens, not the person. She's more of a tomboy — she won't wear my clothes."

© Arnold Jerocki Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, her daughter Lou has taken to politics. Heidi revealed: "My younger daughter thinks she wants to be president. She likes politics."

WATCH: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni stun in latest lingerie campaign

Many moms might find childbirth to be incredibly difficult, but for this supermodel, pregnancy was no issue whatsoever, and her experiences of labor were shockingly easy.

Lou's siblings looked on lovingly shortly after her birth

"My father filmed them all; it was for my kids," she said. "I was back on the catwalk four weeks after I pushed them out. Leni was my longest at 20 minutes; my fastest was 9."

Explaining how she got through it, Heidi explained: "For me it was all in my head. You'd hold your breath just a little bit longer each time and keep pushing and they'd come out. But I had an epidural first. I'm not a masochist."

© Jackson Lee Leni is close to her father Seal

But does she see having any more kids in her future? Not likely, as she revealed on the Jennifer Hudson show in 2023.

"I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times," the model said. "And I breastfed eight months each time."

The America's Got Talent star keeps things pretty chill with her kids, whether she's modeling lingerie with Leni, or keeping her rules relaxed with her sons.

One way she has embraced motherhood is through a good sense of humor, as she once said of her household: "Rule No. 1 is always to look cool, and rule No. 2 is don't forget about rule No. 1. We have other rules … but the No. 1 rule is to always look cool."