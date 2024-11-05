Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's daughter Nancy models ballerina tutu on family farm

Amanda Owen, 50, and her ex-husband Clive, 69, are used to inviting cameras into their lives with their nine kids Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and Nancy on Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, but their private home photos continue to be popular among fans.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess' latest update saw her youngest daughter Nancy posing in front of the goat shed, but she didn't appear to be dressed for helping out on the family farm, Ravenseat.

© Instagram Nancy showed off her ballerina tutu

Instead of donning Wellington boots or a waterproof coat to protect against the rain and mud, Nancy dressed up in a ballerina-style bright pink tutu which she layered over matching pink leggings.

Showing off her unique style, Amanda's daughter added a black lace top, and a colour-clashing red gingham shirt and went barefoot with her black socks on display.

She appeared to be pulling a dancing pose with her arms raised in the air and her long curls pulled back into a messy ponytail.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive share nine children

Doting mother Amanda shared the photo on Instagram alongside the caption: "Always acting the G.O.A.T but Nancy is feeling like the greatest of all time tutu!"

Fans were quick to comment on Nancy's "individual sense of style" and "self-confidence."

Amanda and Clive's relationship

© ANL/Shutterstock Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her ex Clive separated in 2022 following 22 years of marriage

Following 22 years of marriage, Amanda and Clive announced their separation in 2022 - the same year Our Yorkshire Farm came to an end.

Clive supported Amanda after she came under fire for her relationship with close friend Rob Davies, which is now over.

"They got together at a point when we had already ­separated, so I wasn’t shocked or horrified, and it was never an affair in my mind because I knew about it from the beginning," he told the MailOnline.

"So it's not right to blame Amanda, as no one could have tried harder than she did to keep our relationship going."

Yorkshire farm

© Instagram The family all help out on Ravenseat

The former couple often share updates about their kids helping them out around their 2,000-acre farm, from mucking out horses to feeding cows.

Amanda – who has recently joined forces with Clive on the Channel 4 documentary, Our Farm Next Door – told HELLO! that their children could run the farm one day.

"My son Sidney (12) is absolutely hellbent on being a farmer. Miles (16) too, he loves his farming," she explained. "I just want to be able to facilitate that. I'm not going, 'Here's your farm, get on with it', because that's no lesson learned whatsoever.

© Instagram Amanda hasn't ruled out the possibility of her kids taking over the family farm in the future

"Clive and I will give them opportunities, but we won't hand it to them on a plate."

Of their joint effort in the family business, she went on to say: "The more the merrier. The kids are growing up and it's always about looking forward to the next generation.

"I'm not intending to slow down. I think I haven't peaked yet. As you get older you morph into a new mode and a new way of doing things."

