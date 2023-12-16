TV host Claudia Winkleman is loved by Strictly Come Dancing fans for her down-to-earth presenting style and stylish outfits.

Away from the cameras, Claudia, 51, is a devoted mother of three children, sharing Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12, with her husband of 22 years, film producer Kris Thykier.

The star doesn't post photos of her kids on social media frequently, however, we have seen her children a few times over the years. Here are some of the sweetest moments Claudia has shared in some ultra-rare snaps…

Claudia Winkleman's teenage son, Jake

Family trips © Instagram A few years back, Claudia posted this extremely rare photo of her eldest child Jake on her Instagram page, showing her son looking out on the spectacular landscape of Iceland.



Views for days © Instagram Alongside a similar photo shared on her main page, which featured a gorgeous sunset, she explained their choice of destination. "16-year-old said he'd only come away with me if it was 'unusual'. We are in love with you Iceland."



Claudia's daughter Matilda and son Arthur

Sibling love © Instagram Claudia shared this photo back in 2014, showing the backs of her children Matilda and Arthur. The star captioned the snap: "My first photo." This is one of the only times we've seen Claudia's youngest two children, and the pair look so sweet together with big sister Matilda helping her little brother walk up some steps. It looks like the picture was taken on holiday judging by the kids' summery outfits. The same year, Matilda was seriously injured when her Halloween costume caught fire after brushing against a candle. Following the incident, the government subsequently tightened the regulations around costume standards and thankfully Matilda made a full recovery.

Daddy-daughter bond © Pascal Le Segretain,Getty Kris Thykier is a successful film producer, so he naturally attends many screenings and red carpets for his work. Here he is sweetly carrying Matilda at the 2013 premiere of the rom-com film, I Give It A Year.



Claudia's throwback photo with a young Jake