Claudia Winkleman's cute moments with three kids in ultra-rare photos
Claudia Winkleman's sweetest moments with three children in ultra-rare photos

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter and Kris Thykier married in 2000

Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier attend the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 06, 2023 in London, England.
HELLO!
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Francesca ShillcockSenior TV & Film Writer
TV host Claudia Winkleman is loved by Strictly Come Dancing fans for her down-to-earth presenting style and stylish outfits.

Away from the cameras, Claudia, 51, is a devoted mother of three children, sharing Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12, with her husband of 22 years, film producer Kris Thykier.

The star doesn't post photos of her kids on social media frequently, however, we have seen her children a few times over the years. Here are some of the sweetest moments Claudia has shared in some ultra-rare snaps…

Claudia Winkleman's teenage son, Jake

Family trips

Claudia Winkleman's son, Jake© Instagram

A few years back, Claudia posted this extremely rare photo of her eldest child Jake on her Instagram page, showing her son looking out on the spectacular landscape of Iceland.

Views for days

Claudia Winkleman's husband, Kris Thykier© Instagram

Alongside a similar photo shared on her main page, which featured a gorgeous sunset, she explained their choice of destination. "16-year-old said he'd only come away with me if it was 'unusual'. We are in love with you Iceland."

Claudia's daughter Matilda and son Arthur

Sibling love

Claudia Winkleman's daughter, Matilda and son, Arthur© Instagram

Claudia shared this photo back in 2014, showing the backs of her children Matilda and Arthur. The star captioned the snap: "My first photo."

This is one of the only times we've seen Claudia's youngest two children, and the pair look so sweet together with big sister Matilda helping her little brother walk up some steps. It looks like the picture was taken on holiday judging by the kids' summery outfits.

The same year, Matilda was seriously injured when her Halloween costume caught fire after brushing against a candle. Following the incident, the government subsequently tightened the regulations around costume standards and thankfully Matilda made a full recovery.

Daddy-daughter bond

Matilda Thykier (L); Kris Thykier; Simon Baker and Dan Mazer (R) attend 'I Give It A Year' ('Mariage A l'Anglaise') Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on April 8, 2013 in Paris, France.© Pascal Le Segretain,Getty

Kris Thykier is a successful film producer, so he naturally attends many screenings and red carpets for his work. Here he is sweetly carrying Matilda at the 2013 premiere of the rom-com film, I Give It A Year.

Claudia's throwback photo with a young Jake

Time flies

Kirsty Youngwith daughter Freya and Claudia Winkleman with son Jake arrive for the VIP press launch of The Snowman, at the Peacock Theatre in central London.© Yui Mok - PA Images,Getty

How sweet is this photo from 2006? It shows Claudia with her then four-year-old son Jake attending a film premiere. In 2019, Claudia opened up to Notebook magazine about her coping with Jake growing up, revealing: "I used to follow him around and still try to chop up his sausages. I would be like, 'Can I hold your hand and say love you so much in front of all your friends?'

"But as they grow up, they become really funny and great company, so you go, OK. It's just a different relationship. So I'm no longer just feeding you and licking your neck, you are the best person I know to go out for dinner with."

