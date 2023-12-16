The star doesn't post photos of her kids on social media frequently, however, we have seen her children a few times over the years. Here are some of the sweetest moments Claudia has shared in some ultra-rare snaps…
Claudia Winkleman's teenage son, Jake
Family trips
A few years back, Claudia posted this extremely rare photo of her eldest child Jake on her Instagram page, showing her son looking out on the spectacular landscape of Iceland.
Views for days
Alongside a similar photo shared on her main page, which featured a gorgeous sunset, she explained their choice of destination. "16-year-old said he'd only come away with me if it was 'unusual'. We are in love with you Iceland."
Claudia's daughter Matilda and son Arthur
Sibling love
Claudia shared this photo back in 2014, showing the backs of her children Matilda and Arthur. The star captioned the snap: "My first photo."
This is one of the only times we've seen Claudia's youngest two children, and the pair look so sweet together with big sister Matilda helping her little brother walk up some steps. It looks like the picture was taken on holiday judging by the kids' summery outfits.
The same year, Matilda was seriously injured when her Halloween costume caught fire after brushing against a candle. Following the incident, the government subsequently tightened the regulations around costume standards and thankfully Matilda made a full recovery.
Kris Thykier is a successful film producer, so he naturally attends many screenings and red carpets for his work. Here he is sweetly carrying Matilda at the 2013 premiere of the rom-com film, I Give It A Year.
Claudia's throwback photo with a young Jake
Time flies
How sweet is this photo from 2006? It shows Claudia with her then four-year-old son Jake attending a film premiere. In 2019, Claudia opened up to Notebook magazine about her coping with Jake growing up, revealing: "I used to follow him around and still try to chop up his sausages. I would be like, 'Can I hold your hand and say love you so much in front of all your friends?'
"But as they grow up, they become really funny and great company, so you go, OK. It's just a different relationship. So I'm no longer just feeding you and licking your neck, you are the best person I know to go out for dinner with."