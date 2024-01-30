Fringeless Claudia Winkleman is just like Princess Diana in unearthed video

Claudia Winkleman has become synonymous with statement outfits, a unique preference when it comes to her makeup, and a box fringe so long that it delicately brushes the lashes. So, when a video interview from the late 1990s resurfaced online recently, many were baffled by how different the broadcaster looked.

In the days following the dramatic finale of The Traitors, unearthed footage began circulating on social media showing the host of the beloved gameshow appearing on BBC Breakfast for an interview.

Although she's rocking a sweeping side fringe, the lack of her iconic dark locks and square bangs makes her almost unrecognisable. Not only that, but Claudia's voice also sounds different too. Watch the full video below to see 1990s Claudia Winkleman in all her glory…

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman looks almost unrecognisable in resurfaced interview

In the clip, Claudia's hair is worlds' apart from her statement style of today. Her locks are honey-hued and way past her shoulders in length, and the side parting adds a sweeping fringe right across the brow.

One fan even picked up on Claudia's voice having an air of the late Princess Diana. "Claudia: The Princess Diana Years," they wrote on Twitter. Another said: "She looks so much like her mum."

At the time of the interview, Claudia was best known for her stints as a reporter on various BBC shows including Holiday, and also as a contributor on ITV's This Morning. In the BBC clip, Claudia is giving her best dating advice, fitting since she was also the host of Three's a Crowd, a dating show which aired at the time.

Claudia's mother, Eve Pollard, was also known in the media world. In the mid-1980s, Eve was launching editor of US ELLE magazine and was also previously a writer for the Daily Mirror and the News of the World.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Claudia Winkleman is known for her box fringe and jet black locks

The presenter's father, meanwhile, Barry Winkleman, separated from her mother when Claudia was seven years old and went on to marry author Cindy Black. Barry and Cindy welcomed a daughter, Sophie Winkleman, an actress. Now known as Lady Frederick Windsor, Sophie and Claudia are half-sisters.

© Mike Marsland Claudia Winkleman and her husband Kris Thykier

Nowadays, Claudia is known for presenting The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing but when she's not busy hard at work, she can be found at home in Westminster with her husband, film producer Kris Thykier and their children, Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12.

Claudia prefers to keep her family and children's lives relatively private, but it's clear they have a strong bond.