Claudia Winkleman and Michelle Keegan wear the same mini dress - with one difference

On Saturday, the stunning Claudia Winkleman wore one of her most stylish dresses to date. Not deferring from her much-loved, trademark colour of black, the dazzling style was in the darkest shade and was designed in a sumptuous tweed material.

Claudia wore the dress on the latest instalment of Strictly Come Dancing and her frock came from one of her favourite labels, Nadine Merabi.

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

Known as the 'Simone' dress, it's quite the show stopper - and you can also find it hanging in Michelle Keegan's wardrobe.

© Instagram Claudia's new frock Priced at £375, the frock features a lovely tulip shaped skirt and is made from the brand's bouclé-tweed style fabric with a glint of shimmer thread running through the design. Claudia's number featured a high neckline and applique pocket detail lined with tiny pearls. The dress is selling like hotcakes already, so get in there quick if you want to invest!



Styled to perfection Claudia's look was put together by the wonderful Sinead McKeefry, who dreams up all Claudia's outfits on screen. The talented professional made sure that the NO7 ambassador wore her famous raven hair tied back, letting the show-stopping frock do all the talking. We love how she also added a simple pop of colour into the ensemble by advising her TV star client to wear red stilettos, too.



© Dave Benett Twinning with Michelle Keegan During London Fashion Week in September, the stunning Michelle Keegan wore pretty much the same dress as Claudia, but there were a few teeny differences. The wife of Mark Wright's dress was also by Nadine Merabi, had the same tulip skirt and was made in the same material, from the brand's tweed edit.

