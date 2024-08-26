Madonna celebrates 'fierce' and 'opinionated' twins Stella and Estere's 12th birthday with extravagant backyard party — inside

Madonna got the gang together for a backyard birthday bash in honor of her youngest two children, her twin daughters Stella and Estere, who turned 12 on Saturday, August 24.

The singer celebrated their big day with a special set-up at what looked to be her very own home, which included a pool party, driving around on a golf cart, dogs, flowers, art, and much more.

Madonna shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram, revealing that many of their friends were in attendance, as was her new boyfriend Akeem Morris. Guests also received custom T-shirts bearing the twins' names and their ages. Check out the party in the video below…

Inside Madonna's lavish backyard party for twins Stella and Estere's 12th birthday

There was also a huge inflatable water slide for the girls and their friends, glamping tents with arts and crafts stations, hordes of balloons, and an actual ice cream truck (with Madonna and Akeem seen getting messy with their cones).

The girls also went horseback riding with their mom before taking things back home for an elaborate dinner and then pizza, cooked in their very own wood ovens, not to mention scores of sweet treats.

Madonna shared a sweet tribute to her girls, the youngest of her six children, penning: "Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos! Estere and Stella!!! I blinked and you are almost teenagers. Time is a ferocious Beast!!"

© Instagram Madonna through a lavish affair for her twins Stella and Estere for their 12th birthday

"You are both SO FIERCE - talented - opinionated - and full of LIFE. Can't wait to read the next chapter… LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!!" Fans were left stunned by the scale of their birthday celebrations and inundated the twins with well wishes.

August is a big month for the Ciccone family, as Stella and Estere round out what is a celebratory time for the family-of-seven, starting with Rocco Ritchie's birthday on August 11.

© Instagram The twins were given an inflatable water slide in their backyard

Rocco turned 24 earlier this month, and his mom shared a tribute in his honor as well. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO — the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises."

"But through it all — your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together. Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you - for Eternity."

© Instagram Stella and Estere's friends joined them for arts in their glamping tent

Just days later, on August 16, she celebrated her own 66th birthday, jetting off to Italy for a jaw-dropping celebration with her friends and family, which also included a special party for Rocco.

Madonna was joined by all six of her children (and boyfriend Akeem) for the big trip, including daughters Lourdes Leon (who will celebrate her own birthday in just a month), 27, and Chifundo "Mercy" James, 18, plus her son David Banda, also 18, as well as Rocco, Stella, and Estere.

© Instagram Her boyfriend Akeem Morris was also part of the festivities

After stops through Portofino and Rome, alongside sharing several photos from the beautiful getaway, Madonna wrote on social media: "Arrivederci Roma!!! a perfect ending to a Glorious Birthday Celebration with friends and family! Ciao Italia!!!!"