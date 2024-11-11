Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Idina Menzel's handsome teen son looks just like dad Taye Diggs in new photo
Subscribe
Idina Menzel's handsome teen son looks just like dad Taye Diggs in new photo
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs in 2013 © Getty Images

Idina Menzel's handsome teen son looks just like dad Taye Diggs in new photo

The former couple share one son 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

He's got his smile! Idina Menzel brought a very special date to the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend — her son, Walker, 15.

The mother-son duo were radiant on the red carpet as they beamed for the cameras.

Walker matched his mom's chic style in a black suit, shirt and sneakers. Idina — who played Elphaba in the original Broadway production of Wicked – was stunning in a floor-length gown and heels. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

There's no denying the striking resemblance between Walker and his dad, Taye Diggs. 

The Private Practice star welcomed his son during his marriage to the actress. 

Idina Menzel with her son Walker at the premiere for Wicked© Alamy
Idina Menzel with her son Walker at the premiere for Wicked

They met on Broadway while starring in rent in 1996, and married in 2003. Sadly, their marriage ended a decade later but they've remained amicable and co-parent Walker successfully. 

He told ET about managing the family dynamic, when he said. "As people can imagine, it gets rough at times just because we're not in the same city, but we still love each other and what's most important is we love our son. That stabilizes us. I'm thankful for him."

Idina and Taye met on Broadway© Jason Merritt
Idina and Taye met on Broadway

Idina opened up about Walker's personality as he rang in his 15th birthday earlier this year. 

"He's great," she told People. "He’s a teenager, but he still hugs me once in a while so I’ll take that.

"What surprises me is just how mercurial it is, one minute they want nothing to do with you, and the next minute they really show you how much they need you.

Taye Diggs and his son in 2018 at a basketball game© Getty Images
Taye and his son in 2018

"You really have to be on your toes and be willing to get out of their way and out of your own way and not take things too personally. Know that they feel your love but they also need their space."

Taye also reflected on being parent to Walker and his competitive sprit. 

"He's a fierce athlete and he's beaten up on me a lot," Taye told ET. "So I gotta stay in shape just to keep up with him."

Idina and Walker attended the Wicked premiere© Getty Images
Idina and Walker attended the Wicked premiere

In addition, it looks like he's following in his parents' performing footsteps. 

"He can act. He can sing. He can dance," Taye added. "He's teaching me how to be a better adult."

As for which path he's most passionate about, Taye said of Walker: "Athletes are entertainers, so probably both." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More