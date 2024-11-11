Idina Menzel's handsome teen son looks just like dad Taye Diggs in new photo

He's got his smile! Idina Menzel brought a very special date to the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend — her son, Walker, 15.

The mother-son duo were radiant on the red carpet as they beamed for the cameras.

Walker matched his mom's chic style in a black suit, shirt and sneakers. Idina — who played Elphaba in the original Broadway production of Wicked – was stunning in a floor-length gown and heels.

There's no denying the striking resemblance between Walker and his dad, Taye Diggs.

The Private Practice star welcomed his son during his marriage to the actress.

© Alamy Idina Menzel with her son Walker at the premiere for Wicked

They met on Broadway while starring in rent in 1996, and married in 2003. Sadly, their marriage ended a decade later but they've remained amicable and co-parent Walker successfully.

He told ET about managing the family dynamic, when he said. "As people can imagine, it gets rough at times just because we're not in the same city, but we still love each other and what's most important is we love our son. That stabilizes us. I'm thankful for him."

© Jason Merritt Idina and Taye met on Broadway

Idina opened up about Walker's personality as he rang in his 15th birthday earlier this year.

"He's great," she told People. "He’s a teenager, but he still hugs me once in a while so I’ll take that.

"What surprises me is just how mercurial it is, one minute they want nothing to do with you, and the next minute they really show you how much they need you.

© Getty Images Taye and his son in 2018

"You really have to be on your toes and be willing to get out of their way and out of your own way and not take things too personally. Know that they feel your love but they also need their space."

Taye also reflected on being parent to Walker and his competitive sprit.

"He's a fierce athlete and he's beaten up on me a lot," Taye told ET. "So I gotta stay in shape just to keep up with him."

© Getty Images Idina and Walker attended the Wicked premiere

In addition, it looks like he's following in his parents' performing footsteps.

"He can act. He can sing. He can dance," Taye added. "He's teaching me how to be a better adult."

As for which path he's most passionate about, Taye said of Walker: "Athletes are entertainers, so probably both."