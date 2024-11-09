Sir Rod Stewart's towering son, 18, poses with Tess Daly's lookalike daughter, 20, for rare photos

Fans are used to seeing the likes of Sir Rod Stewart and Tess Daly at glamorous evening events, but Friday night was all about the kids.

The 'Maggie May' singer's son Alastair Stewart, 18, was spotted beaming alongside the Strictly presenter's daughter Phoebe Kay, 20, at an exclusive party photographed in Tatler.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA Tess Daly and Vernon Kay share daughter Phoebe

Phoebe looked just like her mother as she smiled at the camera in a burnt orange glittery strapless dress styled with a white box bag and a bronzed makeup look.

© Dave Benett Penny and Rod share two sons

Meanwhile, the rockstar's son looked his double in a striped burgundy suit teamed with a pale pink shirt and layered necklaces.

Learning from their parents

© Dave Benett Phoebe takes after Tess when it comes to style

It appears the young stars are learning from their parents when it comes to great fashion sense. Phoebe was last spotted at an event with her parents Tess and radio DJ father Vernon Kay when the trio headed to the UK Launch of Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in July.

© Dave Benett The mother-daughter duo look so alike

Tess' doppelganger looked lovely in a red mini dress with strappy heels while the Strictly host wowed in a white halterneck shift dress and heeled ankle boots.

© Instagram Phoebe and her mother Tess share a close bond

The BBC ballroom star, 55, has crafted a statement style on a Saturday night at Elstree Studios. Her wardrobe ranges from leg-lengthening jumpsuits to flattering dresses - all in bright colours or covered in sequins. Phoebe, take note!

© Instagram / @tessdaly Tess always opts for a super glam look on Strictly

Meanwhile, Sir Rod's model son whom he shares with Loose Women star Penny Lancaster, 53, often accompanies his parents to star-studded events, mirroring his father's maximalist style.

© Getty Alastair, Sir Rod and Penny attended the WellChild Awards in matching looks

In September, Alastair was spotted with his parents at the WellChild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel where the famous trio rocked co-ordinating grey and black striped looks.

Raised by famous parents

Though pals Phoebe and Alastair have been raised by celebrity parents, they are keen to craft their own path.

© Instagram The Strictly presenter is keen for Phoebe to find her own passion

Speaking to MailOnline, Phoebe's TV star father said: "Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be.

"Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important. I don't disagree with anyone that does that by helping their kids, which is great, but I just think sometimes for us, personally, it's whatever they're into, they can go and discover themselves."

© Instagram Penny has two sons with her rockstar husband

