Strictly's Gemma Atkinson in hysterics as baby Thiago rejects dad Gorka Marquez - watch

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are doting parents to their two children Mia, three, and baby Thiago, who is just five months old. The couple regularly share photos and clips of their children and they couldn't help but laugh at their latest one.

As you can see in the clip below, Gorka ended up getting rejected by his baby son when he attempted to go in for a kiss, with Gemma revealing this was a regular occurrence in the household and that it "always" happened. Thankfully, Gorka didn't take this to heart as he was seen smiling as the video came to an end, despite Thiago's sweet rejection.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez rejected by son Thiago in sweet video

Although the tot seems to try and dodge his father's affections, fans are in agreement that the youngster is already looking like his father, who is a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier in the week, Gemma shared an adorable video of the infant in his buggy. The little one was in exceptionally high spirits despite teething on a blanket and whilst he smiled at the camera, she couldn't help but point out the incredible family resemblance.

© Instagram Thiago dodged Gorka's affections

"You look like your dad today, you do, you look like your papa today!" Gemma said as she filmed her little one after he awoke from his nap.

The pair welcomed baby Thiago in July, and even just days after he was born the tot was already resembling his father, sporting his brown mop of hair when the couple shared the first photo of their son.

© Instagram Baby Thiago has a strong resemblance to his father

Fans were quick to react to the heart-melting snap, including Gorka's former Strictly partner Helen Skelton, who herself is a mum-of-three, as she commented: "Perfection." Co-star Carlos Gu added: "Our babe boy! Can't wait to meet him," alongside a string of purple heart emojis while a third shared: "Wow he definitely takes after Gorka with the Mediterranean look, little cutie, congratulations."

At the time of his birth, Gemma gushed: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gemma and Gorka share two children

The Strictly lovebirds - who met on the BBC show in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019. "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be," Gemma added to her announcement post.

READ: Gemma Atkinson expresses worry about daughter Mia's 'dramatic' food habits

SEE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson sparks major fan reaction with adorable photo of baby Thiago