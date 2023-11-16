Is Gorka Marquez married? What the Strictly star's £4k ring means

After hinting that they wouldn't want a big lavish wedding, Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have left some wondering if they would secretly elope – especially since the Strictly star has been sporting a wedding ring for over a year.

The professional dancer proposed to the Hollyoaks star on Valentine's Day in 2021, presenting her with a gorgeous oval diamond thought to be worth £11k. But have you spotted Gorka's band?

© Instagram The Strictly stars got engaged in 2021

To mark his partner's birthday, Gorka shared a gushing post to "fiancée" Gemma on Instagram alongside some loved-up photos. "39 years [on] this planet and the [last] 6 i was lucky to be by your side, full of laughs and the best memories…

"Thanks for being the best mummy and fiancee and thank you for everything you do for us! and for always make us laugh out loud. We love you mummy," he wrote.

© Instagram Gorka revealed a close-up of his ring in his birthday post to Gemma

The final snap showed the pair sitting in bed dining on crumpets, with Gorka holding his snack in his left hand – complete with a silver ring.

Although he didn't initially wear the hand candy following their engagement, he has been pictured with it since 2022. So we've turned to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, for his thoughts on the ring…

WATCH: Gorka Marquez shares engagement video with Gemma Atkinson

"His band looks to be made of platinum, white gold, or palladium. I'd estimate the value at $5,000 (£4,000), depending on the type of metal used," he began.

Taking into account Gorka's Spanish heritage, Mike added that it may not be a wedding ring – since that is traditionally when men start sporting a ring – but it could be because it is customary in some European cultures for men to wear engagement rings too.

"It is certainly more common for women to wear engagement rings, but some men wear them. In some parts of the world, men wearing engagement rings is more prevalent than in other parts, such as in Europe compared with the United States," Mike continued.

"In some parts of Spain, individuals wear engagement rings on their left hand, and in other regions, they wear the rings on their right. For example, traditionally in Cataluna and Valencia, many people wear engagement rings on their left hand. But people wear engagement rings on their right in Madrid and the rest of Spain. Most people in Spain wear their wedding ring on their right hand."

Gemma – who recently welcomed her second baby Thiago in July 2023, following Mia's birth in 2019 – opened up about her potential wedding plans in 2022. On the "stress" of wedding planning, she told HELLO!: "We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do. Half the time we say should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down."

© Instagram Gorka and Gemma share two children

She continued: "I'm the most chilled bride I think because as long as it's just close family and friends there really we wouldn't want anything big. We know we don't want a massive glitzy occasion, just something nice, with the people there who we want there and chilled really."

Gemma has also told her followers that the only reason they haven't eloped is because the couple "don't think our families would be happy."

