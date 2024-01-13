Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares video of 'frustrated' baby Thiago as he battles major milestone

Gemma Atkinson is preparing for an exciting milestone with her son, Thiago. Returning to Instagram, the actress revealed that her five-month-old is in the early stages of learning to crawl, although he's finding the process frustrating.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals son Thiago's frustration as he attempts to crawl

Sharing an adorable video of Thiago on Friday, the tiny tot – who was born in July – attempted to move closer to his mum, before becoming visibly upset. "He gets so frustrated, bless him. It is frustrating isn't it pal," Gemma said, comforting her son.

According to the NHS, most babies typically start crawling at around 7 to 10 months, so it won't be long until Thiago's on the move!

© Instagram Gemma and her fiancé Gorka Marquez welcomed Thiago in July 2023

Gemma and her fiancé – Strictly star Gorka Marquez – welcomed their baby son over the summer, with Gemma confirming the news on Instagram.

"Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful," she penned on her stories. "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Fans have noted the resemblance between siblings Mia and Thiago

Gemma and Gorka are also parents to a daughter – four-year-old Mia – and fans have already noted the striking resemblance between the siblings. Earlier this week, Gorka, 33, shared a delightful carousel of family photos on Instagram, including a selfie of himself and Thiago.

Sparking a reaction from fans, Gorka's followers branded Thiago Mia's "double". "He is the absolute double of Mia," chimed one, while another commented, "Looks so much like Mia".

A third remarked: "Thiago is gorgeous like his dad, he has his mum's eyes, and is Mia's double" while a fourth gushed: "He's Mia's spitting image".

© Instagram Gemma is loving life with her two children

Back in September, Gemma spoke exclusively to HELLO! about becoming a mum for the second time. "Oh, I'm loving it. It's just going so fast. I always think if you could bottle it up and sell it, that would be the key to everyone's happiness – that time at home with you and your baby and the family," she said.

"It's obviously chaotic and you're tired at the same time but it's so wonderful as well, you don't want it to end."

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez delights with new photo of baby Thiago - and fans say he's 'Mia's spitting image'

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals real reason she'd never move to Spain with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

Asked how Mia's adapted to being a big sister, Gemma gushed: "She's like a mother hen; she's obsessed with him. She mucks in helping with the nappies and helps me get him dressed, which sometimes results in it taking a little bit longer than if I'm doing it on my own, but I just love the fact that she's so into him.

© Instagram Gemma revealed that Mia loves being a big sister

"I said to her, 'Are you happy? Is everything ok?' and she says, 'Yeah, I love having Thiago, I love our little family.' It goes through your mind: 'I hope they don't feel pushed out or like they've been replaced or anything like that', and thankfully she's taking it all in her stride, bless her."