Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with festive family photos - and Thiago is adorable!

Gemma Atkinson has shared a sneak peek inside her family Christmas celebrations with her mini-me daughter Mia and her baby boy, Thiago.

The star, who is busy celebrating her son's very first Christmas, delighted fans on Tuesday with a carousel of images taken during the festive period.

© Instagram Gemma shares Mia and Thiago with her fiance Gorka

Amongst the joyous images, the radio presenter, 39, made sure to upload a precious snapshot of her tiny tot embracing the festivities whilst dressed in a green elf outfit, a matching green hat and a pair of candy cane striped tights.

Gemma and Gorka's daughter Mia joined Thiago on the sofa wearing a coordinating striped dress complete with a whimsical red tulle skirt.

© Instagram Thiago bears a striking resemblance to his sister Mia

Keeping things real, Gemma also opted to share a relatable image of herself tending to little Thiago in a comfortable loungewear set, all whilst yielding to Mia's creative face painting visions.

"We all spent the day with face paint and glitter tattoos courtesy of Mia's new shop [laughing face emoji]" Gemma noted in her caption.

"I took all of two pictures yesterday so I had to steal most of these from my sister. Had so much fun! Gorks smashed the Christmas dinner".

© Instagram Gemma enjoyed some precious family time with her two children

She went on to say: "Mia and Thiago had a blast! Today, we go again but up at my sister's house (thank god as ours is on its arse) Hope you all had a lovely day!"

Stunned by Thiago's uncanny resemblance to Mia, one follower was quick to share: "Gosh he looks like Mia in that photo" while another added: "The wee fella is so like you and Mia. Glad you had a wonderful Xmas".

© Instagram The radio host welcomed Thiago in July

A third remarked: "Oh so precious! Looks like an amazing day!" and a fourth chimed in: "Thiago is a mini Mia. Such a beautiful family, merry Christmas".

Lovebirds Gemma and Gorka welcomed their second child on 17 July and it's fair to say that they've been besotted ever since.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable video of baby Thiago

At the time of his birth, Gemma proudly shared: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful.

"We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gemma and Gorka first met back in 2017 on Strictly Come Dancing. During their time on the hit BBC show, Gorka was paired with Alexandra Burke and Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.

© Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017

They began dating shortly after, and the rest is history! During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, Gorka shared a sneak peek inside their early relationship. "When we were on tour, that's when we started spending a lot of time together," he disclosed.

"We both love training, going for brunch, so that's how everything started."