Mariah Carey's teen twins Moroccan and Monroe support mom as they prepare to leave home with her

Mariah Carey is set to embark upon her annual Christmas tour, just in time for the holiday season. And she has her own set of happy helpers back once more to lend her a hand!

This year's tour is set to be, by the singer's own admission during her announcement, her "biggest holiday tour to date," and will visit 20 cities over the next month and a half.

The 55-year-old songstress kicks off Mariah Carey's Christmas Time on November 6 in Highland, California and will travel all over the country, concluding on December 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

And just like each of her tours, her two twins, 13-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, will be right by her side, and are already expressing their own support and excitement.

The teens, who each have their own social media pages managed by their mom, took to their respective Instagram Stories to share the list of dates for the tour, with Moroccan also writing: "Who pulling up."

The pair, who Mariah shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, often join their mom on stage during her annual Christmas extravaganza, and even get the opportunity to interact with the other celebrity attendees at the show.

In a previous interview with E! News, the "One Sweet Day" songstress gushed about having teenagers in her house, saying: "Now, normally I would say, 'Here's the thing, I'm eternally 12,' so I don't even know how it's possible."

She sweetly continued: "I love them so much. They're really good kids, you know what I mean?" adding that she doesn't think they've inherited much of their mom's ways of mischief.

"I don't think that they're bad or evil in any way like I was. They're really good kids and they're very smart and they're funny — and, you know, I'm the mommy."

© Getty Images The star's twins have joined her on stage several times

When she was asked whether she considered herself to be the "cool mom," she cheekily replied: "Am I mean? No. Am I lenient? Probably. Because I don't want to be that person that's like the bleak one in the crowd and they don't want to be around me or something."

She mentioned that they were definitely keen on seeing her perform during her Las Vegas residency at the time. "They did want to come see the show the other night."

© Instagram Mariah shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon

"But, you know, I didn't know if they really wanted to come or if it was somebody else saying it. You never know!"

Mariah previously told the publication that she was excited each time the twins wanted to perform with her, although didn't really see herself as the "stage mom," per se. "When they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it," she said.

© Instagram "They're really good kids, you know what I mean?"

"It's such a joy to be able to watch them when they're fully engaged, relating to their other friends — many of which are aspiring singers or dancers who weren't born into the entertainment world."