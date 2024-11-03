Mark Wahlberg's teen daughter is almost as tall as model mom in new photo

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham's four children are growing up so fast in the spotlight, with their oldest already a college student and their youngest setting her sights on the Olympics.

Despite only being 14 years old, Grace Wahlberg is emerging as a champion of the young show jumper arena, and her mom Rhea couldn't be prouder.

The model, 46, took to her social media to share some outtakes from the month of October, and included some photos of her teen daughter that showcased how far she was coming along in her sport.

Not only that, in the first photo, Grace was seen standing right beside her mom, new ribbon in hand, and was almost as tall as her 5'9" mom as well, helmet and all.

Other snaps included Grace in the family's private plane, spending time with her older brothers Michael, 18, and Brendan, 15, and other moments Rhea spent with friends and family. "October," she simply captioned it with a collection of emojis.

Oldest Ella is currently a student at Clemson University. Michael and Brendan are just as athletic as their younger sister, with the former emerging as a competitor in the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, with the younger being a fan of basketball and golf, just like his dad.

While the parents are keeping their younger kids close, Mark, 53, recently told Fox News Digital that allowing his oldest to spread her wings and fly was a key part of their parenting strategy.

"It’s a beautiful thing just encouraging them to pursue their dreams, to take a chance on themselves and to dream big," he said of seeing his daughter leave the family home.

"But, along with the big ideas, you have to do the little stuff to accomplish those big goals. So, doing the work, betting on yourself, not being afraid of failure and just staying as close."

© Instagram Rhea shared a picture of daughter Grace in the family's private plane as well

He continued: "The best thing we could have experienced was going and visiting our daughter at parents' weekend and experience that college life."

The family also moved from California to Las Vegas in 2022, and the Boogie Nights star explained in an interview with People that it was completely for the kids and their hobbies. "It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests."

© Getty Images Mark and Rhea also share children Michael, Brendan and Ella

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us."

The proud dad has also admitted that while he is extremely disciplined when it comes to his routine, particularly fitness and wellness, as are his other children, his youngest definitely takes the cake there.

© Instagram The 14-year-old is a champion equestrian and professional show jumper

"My daughter — believe it or not — is more disciplined than me," he told E! News. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."